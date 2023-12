Liverpool looking to avoid successive league blanks

Martinelli impressed last season

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Sky Sports Main Event

The final round of Premier League matches before Christmas has thrown up a fixture it's impossible to turn away from, with Liverpool and Arsenal meeting in a top-of-the-table clash.

Whatever happens this weekend, reigning champions Manchester City won't be at the summit. And that's not just because the treble winners are away at the Club World Cup - all of Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa go into this weekend four or more points clear of Pep Guardiola's team.

Differing results last weekend mean it's Arsenal who go into the game knowing three points would guarantee them top spot at Christmas. Mikel Arteta's men got the better of Brighton last time out, with Liverpool's 34 shots not enough to give them victory over Manchester United, but the Reds responded by putting five past West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool's strong record

The last 10 Anfield meetings between these teams in the Premier League have been all Liverpool. Seven wins and three draws, to be precise, including a festive 5-1 in 2018 when Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick four days after fans were opening their Christmas presents.

Liverpool are 7/52.40 to take all three points on Saturday, and 1/61.17 to score. You have to go all the way back to August 2015, and a goalless draw, for the last time Arsenal stopped the Reds from scoring.

Curiously, this is the most-played Premier League fixture in the final round of games before Christmas. The last time the two teams met just before December 25, we witnessed a frantic 3-3 draw in North London in 2017 with all three of Arsenal's goals coming in a six-minute period just before the hour mark.

Unstoppable force vs immovable object

Only Newcastle have a better expected goals return than Liverpool in the league this season, though Jürgen Klopp's team go into this round of games as only the joint-third-highest scorers in the league. Their 36 goals have come from 314 shots, a league high after 17 matches.

Arsenal have tightened up at the back this season, though, and this could help them provide a real test for their opponents. The Gunners' xG against sits at just 13 from 17 outings, though they have conceded 15 actual goals - the same as their opponents.

Before last weekend's draw with Manchester United, Liverpool had won every single home game in all competitions. Their eight games at Anfield have brought 21 goals at the right end, with just five conceded.

Martinelli chasing another big goal

Victory for Arsenal at Anfield would take them to 25 wins in the calendar year, a club record. If that's to be the case, they may need Gabriel Martinelli to repeat his match-winning heroics from the victory over Manchester City earlier in the season.

The Brazilian has scored four times against Liverpool over the years, more than against any other Premier League side. Two of those goals (as well as two assists) came in the home and away meetings last season, and Martinelli is 15/82.88 to score or assist on Saturday.

One of those goals helped Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 last season, with the Reds dealt a double blow when Luis Díaz picked up an injury which kept him out for the bulk of the season. The Colombia star has put in some impressive displays this term, though, and is 16/54.20 to add to his three goals for the season.

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction

While left-sided stars Martinelli and Diaz could have a part to play, Liverpool's success could hinge on whether top scorer Mohamed Salah can get back among the goals after failing to net against Manchester United but responding against West Ham.

Although Arsenal's defensive strength is apparent, they're likely to be able to line up with a solid backline without it limiting their efforts in attack - unlike Manchester United last weekend.

Salah's price to score anytime of 13/82.63 is much bigger than the 4/51.80 he was last week vs Manchester United, and whilst we would expect a better price against a better defensive side, the difference is of note.

We have our eye on the Bet Builder market for this game. Salah to score at any time, with both teams to score in the first half, can be backed at just under 6/17.00.

