Trent Alexander-Arnold: Betting suspended on star leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

Betting on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future was suspended after Liverpool defender's rumoured move to Real Madrid this summer was backed in to heavy odds-on by punters on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Reds defender has been linked with the Spanish champions for months and some bettors even backed him to move to Madrid in the January transfer.

That always seemed unlikely, with Liverpool closing in on their first Premier League title for five years, but a summer move now looks almost inevitable.

An announcement is reportedly imminent.

TAA to Madrid backed in before betting suspended

Alexander-Arnold to Madrid was backed in to 2/71.29 on the Betfair Sportsbook's transfers specials markets this morning.

At the same time, the price on him remaining at Anfield beyond the next transfer window drifted to 7/42.75.

This is a crucial moment for the 26-year-old. He has played his entire career for Liverpool, joining the club's academy in 2004 and breaking into the first team in 2016 under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold was a key part of Liverpool's transformation into a high-energy, pressing outfit that reached three Champions League finals under Klopp, winning one and ending the club's wait for a Premier League title in 2020.

He made the full-back position exciting again, offering an attacking threat and pinging precision passes, although critics say his defending sometimes leaves a lot to be desired.

Alexander-Arnold is still young enough to perform at the peak of his powers for another club, in a different league, and moving to Madrid - where he will link up with another England international in Jude Bellingham - would be an exciting new chapter for the Liverpudlian.

He is not the only Liverpool star to be linked with a move away from Anfield. Both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are yet to agree extensions to their contracts which expire this summer.

The odds indicate that Salah will sign a new deal, with the Egpytian 1/31.33 not to sign for another club in the next window. Van Dijk is 4/71.57 to stay.