North Macedonia v Wales World Cup Qualifier Tips: Wales to maintain unbeaten run

Wales to maintain their unbeaten run

Jordan James has a huge role to play

Connor Roberts to draw fouls

When Craig Bellamy was instated as Wales manager, he insisted that the journey to World Cup qualification could be a fun and exciting one and there is no doubt that there was plenty of hope and optimism swirling around the Cardiff City Stadium at full-time on Saturday with Wales battling tremendously well to come away with all three points.

Cullen to have greater impact with JJ in the side

There has been drama aplenty in the first few months of Craig Bellamy's reign as international manager but with far more intensity both in and out of possession and a high-energy approach that has seen plenty of intelligent and inventive build-up play, it's clear to see why many fans are optimistic of a fruitful campaign.

Following an uncharacteristically disjointed performance early on against Kazakhstan, employing a formation and playing a system that most fans hope isn't explored again, Jordan James helped restore order and balance to the side after his introduction. Connecting play delightfully and bridging the gap between defence and attack.

For me, he has to start on Tuesday night, he continues to show that whilst he is currently a great player in the Wales set-up, he has the potential to be something very special and with his range of passing, could play a huge role in unlocking the opposition's defence.

His presence in the team frees up the likes of Liam Cullen to do what he does best and I expect the forward, who has thrived mainly operating in the number 10 role under Bellamy, to have a number of opportunities fall his way.

At 16/54.20 I'm backing the Kilgetty Messi, as he's affectionately known at his club, to register two shots on target.

Wales to win but it won't be easy

Ultimately, Wales remain unbeaten at the start of the Craig Bellamy era coming into this tie with North Macedonia having scored 12 goals in seven matches.

Their opponents on Tuesday night are on a pretty tidy unbeaten streak themselves having won their last six without conceding, they've not tasted defeat in seven.

Granted, those results have come against opposition far inferior to Wales and whilst I think this match will undoubtedly come with its challenges, like the look of Wales to win and both teams to score at 9/25.50.

Whilst he wasn't quite at his best at the weekend and struggled to get going and positively influence the game, we know how capable he is of exploiting space down the right, also often providing support on the overlap down that flank. Connor Roberts is likely to draw fouls when pushing forward and at 6/42.50 I'm backing him to win at least two in this one.