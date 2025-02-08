Liverpool Quadruple: Seven Betfair punters on at 1000/1 and set to scoop £25K if Reds win the lot

Seven Betfair punters get £25K if Liverpool complete quad

Odds on Reds winning all four cut from 999/1 1000.00 preseason to 35/1 36.00 now

Slot's men 1/4 1.25 to win Premier League and 4/1 5.00 for UCL glory

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Seven Betfair punters stand to win more than £25K if Liverpoool complete the quadruple in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

The price on the Reds winning all four was 1000/11001.00 before the season started. After their sensational form saw them put distance between themselves and their Premier League rivals, and finish top of the Champions League group stage table, they have since been backed in to 35/136.00.

They are 1/41.25 to win the Premier League, 4/15.00 favourites to win the Champions League and last night hammered Tottenham 4-0 to reach the final of the EFL Cup.

On Sunday, Liverpool head to Plymouth Argyle. It would be a major upset if the Championship's bottom club were to end their quadruple dream.

Liverpool's quadruple bid in odds and numbers

Back in July, while new manager Slot was acclimating to life at Anfield and preparing for the new season, the Betfair odds on a Reds quadruple in 2024/25 were 999/11000.00. However, 60 bets were placed on them winning all four trophies at the maximum price.

The team made a strong start to the campaign, indicating that the club might avoid the kind of tricky transition from Jurgen Klopp's reign that some had predicted. That saw the price on quadruple come in to 400/1401.00 then 200/1201.00 in November.

The Reds have been relentless. Mo Salah has found another level, putting pay to those who wrote him off at the end of last season, while even the uncertainty around his contract, and those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virjil van Dijk, has not derailed their form.

The odds on the quadruple were cut to under three figures on 23 December and, as Liverpool have continued to impress on all fronts, the price has continued to shorten.

Agonisingly perhaps, three punters have cashed out to get their stakes back. But the 57 others remain very much alive and seven punters are, as mentioned, in line to win more than £25K from £25 stakes if the Reds end the season with all four trophies in the Anfield cabinet.

There is a long way to go, and they were in this position under Klopp more than once, but with the Liverpool winning machine showing no signs of slipping up so far, it is time to see if this could be the year that they complete the quadruple.