Al Ettifaq increase wage offer to Jordan Henderson

He is now 4/6 1.65 to join the Saudi Pro League

Gerrard said to be pushing hard for Hendo

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is said to be deeply considering the newest proposal to come from Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, as the man he replaced as Liverpool captain - Steven Gerrard - pushes to sign him.

You can now back him at 4/61.65 to join "any Saudi Pro League team" on the Betfair Sportsbook, but it sure does look like should he opt for the move, it will be Gerrard's new side.

Henderson would be the first current English player to head to Saudi Arabia as the league continues it's push to add as many household names as possible during the transfer window.

Premier League stars such as Eduoardo Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have all joined Saudi Arabian clubs since the end of the season.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reported to also want a move, with Al Hilal said to have bid for the Serbian.

11/10 to stay on Merseyside

Henderson has been at Liverpool since 2011, and has been a mainstay in their most successful period at the club in decades under manager Jurgen Klopp.

In recent seasons, his game-time has dropped slightly with both injuries and lack of form, though that can be said about the majority of Liverpool's players last season.

He remains their skipper and longest serving player though, so losing his experience around the club would be a huge loss. You can back him now slightly odds-against at 11/102.08 to stay at Liverpool.

The only other two clubs priced up on the market are currently his old club Sunderland 66/167.00 and Everton 125/1126.00.

Man City and Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in market

Liverpool are priced up at 15/28.40 to win the Premier League this season, behind Arsenal 5/15.80 and current champions Manchester City at 4/61.65.

The Reds finished the season strongly to claim fifth place, but it could have been much worse before their final run toward the end of the season. They did qualify for the Europa League however, and you can back them at 6/52.16 to win any of the four competitions they will play in this season.

Liverpool are 80/181.00 to win the domestic cup double - something they managed in 2021-22, whilst they can be backed at 1000/11001.00 to win the unprecedented quadruple, having threatened to do so in that same season.

