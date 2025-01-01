January Transfers: PSG favourites to sign Marcus Rashford while odds shorten on Liverpool stars leaving

PSG favs to sign Man Utd forward in January

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to sign Marcus Rashford if the Manchester United forward moves in the January transfer window which opens on Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim left the forward out of his last four matchday squads and the 27-year-old forward's Old Trafford career appears to be over.

Will Rashford leave Man Utd in January?

A move may hinge on whether a club is prepared to sign him midseason and stump up the money for his £375K per week wages.

PSG are 3/14.00 to take Rashford but that price indicates that it is by no means a done deal that he will be swapping Manchester for the French capital next month.

Could Rashford be tempted by the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League? He is 6/17.00 to follow former-team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Brentford star Ivan Toney in that direction.

Utd to get Gyokeres if Rashford leaves?

The price on Barcelona signing Rashford shortened from 11/112.00 to 7/18.00 this month. A move to the Camp Nou could be an exciting challenge for him if Hansi Flick decided the Englishman would boost their attack.

Arsenal's bid to win the Premier League this season may come down to whether or not they can recruit a bona fide goalscorer in January. They are 8/19.00 to sign Rashford but, with seven goals in 24 appearances this term, he may not deliver what they need.

If Rashford does leave in the January transfer window, that could free up funds for Amorim to sign a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres, who plays for Amorim's former-club Sporting Lisbon. United are 4/15.00 to get the Swede.

Salah 3/1 for January Saudi switch

Mo Salah is at the top of his game for the league leaders and, after banging in his 17th for the season in the competition last night, is 4/61.67 to win the Golden Boot.

It is inconceivable then that he will abandon Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window. Well, not quite, according to the Betfair market on the Egyptian's future which makes him 3/14.00 to join a Saudi Arabian club before 2 February.

It would be an extraordinary development but, with Salah out of contract in the summer, it is not completely out of the question.

The likelihood is, however, that he will stay and help the Reds win what would be a second Premier League title of his career. They are 1/41.25 to do it and it would be a stunning way for Salah to sign off on a brilliant Anfield career.

Another Liverpool man whose contract is up this summer is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid like the look of the play-making full-back and, although a summer move is still more likely, you can back him signing for the Bernabeu club midseason at 4/1.

Juve 6/4 to end Chilwell's Chelsea misery

Ben Chilwell fell out of favour in the summer but failed to find a new club before the window shut. Now Juventus 6/4 are the favourites to sign the 27-year-old who has previously been linked with a move across London to West Ham 3/1.

One to watch in this market, though, may be Manchester United 6/17.00 who have a left-back problem and may have room for the former-England defender in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.