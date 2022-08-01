</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Football...Only Bettor Podcast: Premier League 2022/23 special</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-08-01">01 August 2022</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> Only Bettor Premier League new season special as Mark O'Haire and Jake Osgathorpe join Kevin Hatchard to talk title race betting, E...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/footballonly-bettor-podcast-listen-to-premier-league-202223-special-010822-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/footballonly-bettor-podcast-listen-to-premier-league-202223-special-010822-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-01T16:37:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-01T16:36:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/3ba84f485964e00fe1b69012e96edc53355b9ccb.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Listen to the Football... Only Bettor Premier League new season special as Mark O'Haire and Jake Osgathorpe join Kevin Hatchard to talk title race betting, Erling Haaland and much more... NEW SEASON... ONLY BETTOR FOOTBALL PODCAST - WATCH HERE Haaland the history maker? Champions Manchester City are the team to beat and Erling Haaland is the favourite to finish as top goalscorer. But, as Mark points out, no foreign player has won the Golden Boot in their first season in the Premier League. Find out how the podcast team rate the Norwegian's chances of making history in his debut season at Manchester City as well as Darwin Nunez's potential impact at Liverpool. 'Sterling one of signings of the summer' Kevin thinks Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea is one of the signings of the summer and Kalidou Koulibaly's arrival at the back means the Blues are looking good in 2022/23. Mark expects the Senegalese defender to slot right in at Stamford Bridge but thinks the battle to finish in the top four will be even tougher this term. Spurs strong but Arsenal 'too nice' for top 4 Jake is "buzzing" about Tottenham's chances of kicking on under Antonio Conte this season, with the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet expected to improve the team. Jake says they are "a lock for the top four." Mark thinks fellow north Londoners Arsenal are "too nice" and, even though Gabriel Jesus is a good signing, will struggle to handle the pressure and qualify for the Champions League. United renewed under Ten Hag Jake thinks Erik ten Hag is a strong position at Manchester United and the squad are stronger than last season's performance showed. He expects Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to impress. Christian Eriksen will add creativity and Lisandro Martinez will add bite. Mark is cautiously optimistic about United but thinks they will be a work in progress in 2022/23. It will be difficult for them to make top four in this transitional season. If any team can crash the top six then it could Leicester, according to Mark. He thinks no European football will help the Foxes domestic campaign and they could be contenders for top fix. Forest thrive but Saints and Toffees to struggle Kevin and Mark both like the business Nottingham Forest have done in the summer and think Steve Cooper has a lovely balance in his squad. They have what it takes to steer clear of relegation, according to the team. Fellow pomotees Bournemouth may well struggle but so could Southampton, in Jake's view. He also thinks Everton boss Frank Lampard is one to watch when it comes to the race nobody wants to win. Listen to the podcast to get the best bets from Kevin, Mark and Jake for Premier League 2022/23. You can also listen to the New Season... Only Bettor European Podcast below, whilst Ali Maxwell, one half from the NTT20 EFL experts, features on Betfair's EFL show. Only Bettor Premier League new season special as Mark O'Haire and Jake Osgathorpe join Kevin Hatchard to talk title race betting, Erling Haaland and much more...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Jake is buzzing about <strong>Tottenham's</strong> chances of kicking on under Antonio Conte with the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet expected to improve the team. They are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">'a lock for the top four.'"</a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><b><span>NEW SEASON... ONLY BETTOR FOOTBALL PODCAST - WATCH HERE</span></b></h2><p><b><span></span></b></p><p><b> <iframe width="697" height="393" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j6ZfBj8S0iM" title="New Season... Only Bettor | Premier League Special" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Haaland the history maker?

Champions Manchester City are the team to beat and Erling Haaland is the favourite to finish as top goalscorer. But, as Mark points out, no foreign player has won the Golden Boot in their first season in the Premier League.

Find out how the podcast team rate the Norwegian's chances of making history in his debut season at Manchester City as well as Darwin Nunez's potential impact at Liverpool.

'Sterling one of signings of the summer'

Kevin thinks Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea is one of the signings of the summer and Kalidou Koulibaly's arrival at the back means the Blues are looking good in 2022/23.

Mark expects the Senegalese defender to slot right in at Stamford Bridge but thinks the battle to finish in the top four will be even tougher this term.

Spurs strong but Arsenal 'too nice' for top 4

Jake is "buzzing" about Tottenham's chances of kicking on under Antonio Conte this season, with the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet expected to improve the team. Jake says they are "a lock for the top four."

Mark thinks fellow north Londoners Arsenal are "too nice" and, even though Gabriel Jesus is a good signing, will struggle to handle the pressure and qualify for the Champions League.

United renewed under Ten Hag

Jake thinks Erik ten Hag is a strong position at Manchester United and the squad are stronger than last season's performance showed. He expects Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to impress. Christian Eriksen will add creativity and Lisandro Martinez will add bite.

Mark is cautiously optimistic about United but thinks they will be a work in progress in 2022/23. It will be difficult for them to make top four in this transitional season.

If any team can crash the top six then it could Leicester, according to Mark.

He thinks no European football will help the Foxes domestic campaign and they could be contenders for top fix.

Forest thrive but Saints and Toffees to struggle

Kevin and Mark both like the business Nottingham Forest have done in the summer and think Steve Cooper has a lovely balance in his squad.

They have what it takes to steer clear of relegation, according to the team.

Fellow pomotees Bournemouth may well struggle but so could Southampton, in Jake's view.

He also thinks Everton boss Frank Lampard is one to watch when it comes to the race nobody wants to win.

You can also listen to the New Season... Only Bettor European Podcast below, whilst Ali Maxwell, one half from the NTT20 EFL experts, features on Betfair's EFL show.

New Season...Only Bettor Football Podcast - Europe

New Season...Only Bettor Football Podcast - EFL

