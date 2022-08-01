English Premier League: English Premier League (Winner 2022/23) Show Hide Friday 5 August, 7.59pm Market rules Back Lay Man City 1.78 1.79 Liverpool 3.85 3.9 Tottenham 16 16.5 Chelsea 18.5 19 Arsenal 40 42 Man Utd 46 48 Newcastle 210 260 West Ham 400 490 Leicester 450 690 Nottm Forest 530 1000 Aston Villa 600 670 Everton 610 990 Leeds 850 1000 Brighton 740 1000 Brentford 1000 Wolves 1000 Crystal Palace 1000 Southampton 1000 Fulham 1000 Bournemouth 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today