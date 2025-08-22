Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man United to win in Sunday Acca at 11/2

United to get first win after good performance v Arsenal

Mainz, Villarreal and Atalanta fancied to win across Europe

Back Andy's Sunday four-fold Acca at 11/2 6.50

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League Matchday 2 preview

Tip #1 - Back Mainz to beat Koln @ 8/11 1.73

Mainz were the surprise package in the Bundesliga last season and battled to finish 6th, which was enough to secure European football. That finish isn't totally reflective of the scale of achievement that Mainz managed last season, the last time that Mainz finished in the top six in the Bundesliga was back in the 2015/16 season, and they could have registered their highest ever finish if they hadn't fallen away slightly.

They welcome newly promoted Koln who topped the Bundesliga 2 last season, but are likely to face a real battle to stay up in the German top flight. Mainz only lost three of their 17 home games last season, winning six of these matches. They tended to perform pretty well against the newly promoted sides, avoiding defeat in all their home games against the new boys last term.

Koln struggled a little to score goals on the road in the second division last season, netting just 20 goals across their 17 away matches. This was the lowest of any of the top 10 sides in the Bundesliga 2 last season, which would suggest that they will really struggle on the road in the top flight this season, especially when it comes to creating chances with consistency.

Tip #2 - Back Man United to beat Fulham @ 1/1 2.00

Man United were really impressive in their opening game of the season against Arsenal and were unlucky not to get at least a point from the match. They had 22 shots, with seven of these attempts finding the target, resulting in an xG of 1.52. If it wasn't for a man of the match performance from David Raya in the Arsenal net, United would have almost certainly taken something from the game.

It's clear that United are going to carry a much greater attacking threat this season, which should aid them here against a Fulham side that is lacking clear goal threats. Fulham conceded 30 goals across their 19 home games last season (1.57 per game) which is a record that will encourage United. The visitors avoided defeat in 10 of their 19 away games last season, which is actually a pretty secure record when considering the various issues that plagued United last term.

Tip #3 - Back Villarreal to beat Girona @ 4/9 1.44

Villarreal enjoyed an excellent domestic season last year and finished in a Champions League spot. Seeing as the top three spots are basically impossible to break into in Spanish football, with the two Madrid clubs and Barcelona dominating those positions in recent seasons, Villarreal couldn't have had a much better domestic campaign.

They were a very tough side to beat at home, only losing three of their 19 matches in La Liga last season in front of their own fans. They won nine of these games which is a steady record, but one that they will want to improve on. They won their opening game of the season at home against Real Oviedo which gives them some momentum heading into this clash.

What is really notable about Villarreal's home performances last season is how many goals they scored. Only Barcelona (52) and Real Madrid (45) scored more goals at home in La Liga than Villarreal last season (43). Girona collapsed to a 16th placed finish last season after finishing third in the 23/24 campaign, they finished just one point above the drop zone and are tipped to struggle again this term. Girona only scored 17 goals across their 19 away games last season, losing 10 of these matches.

Tip #4 - Back Atalanta to beat Pisa @ 1/3 1.33

Atalanta kick off their Serie A campaign by welcoming newly promoted Pisa to the Gewiss Stadium. Pisa earned automatic promotion to Serie A after finishing second in Serie B, 10 points clear of the sides that finished in the playoff positions. The gap between the top flight and the lower divisions is increasing with every year in all major leagues across Europe, and Pisa could be in for a particularly rude awakening here.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season behind Inter and eventual Scudetto winners Napoli. They won nine of their 19 home games, scoring 36 goals across these games (1.89 per game). One of the hardest things for newly promoted sides to do is consistently score goals, so it is difficult to see how Pisa will be able to match the scoring power of Atalanta here.

Recommended Bet Back Mainz, Man Utd, Villarreal & Atalanta all to Win SBK 11/2

For the best Football Tips and Premier League Predictions this season - head to Andy's Bet Club. Andy's £1m Premier League Predictor gives you a free shot at the £1 million jackpot for your PL 1-20.