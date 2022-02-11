Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 25

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Burnley (A)

Mo Salah returned to Premier League action in midweek following his time away with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations and was immediately involved. He had four shots on goal in just 30 minutes against Leicester City, missing a golden chance of getting on the scoresheet.

Salah will be eager to continue his goalscoring form after his break, having netted 16 goals and converted 10 assists in this campaign. He has just one goal in eight appearances against Burnley, who have two clean sheets in their last four.

Salah is available to back at 5/2 to score two or more goals against Burnley this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Southampton (H), Brighton (H)

Bruno Fernandes is the top target of the players with a double gameweek, with high hopes that he can replicate his two goal and two assist haul from January's double. He's blanked in his last two fixtures but his underlying numbers remain promising.

In Gameweek 24 against Burnley, Fernandes was ranked top for key passes with seven, which suggests he was unlucky to come away from that game without an attacking return. He is the best captain pick this week, with neither opponent having kept a clean sheet this year.

Fernandes is available to back at 13/8 to assist against Southampton on Saturday.

The Penalty Bet: Harry Kane - Wolves (H)

Another player who dodged points in the midweek fixtures was Harry Kane, who had one big chance and created another big chance, both of which weren't converted. He sits top for shots on target over the last four games with eight.

He's ranked third among forwards for key passes in this period with six, so should have a good chance of an assist this weekend too. He's scored on each occasion that he's faced Wolves at home. Wolves have conceded four spot-kicks this season, which have all been converted.

You can bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Wolves at odds of 7/2.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Joao Cancelo - Norwich (A)

Joao Cancelo is having a sensational Premier League season. He's registered 13 clean sheets, more than any other player in the game, and is keeping pace with Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of his attacking output, with nine goal involvements this season.

Remarkably, Cancelo had more shots on goal than any other player in Gameweek 24, including midfielders and forwards. He had six shots, four of which came inside the box. A fixture up next against Norwich could provide his seventh double digit return of the campaign.

Man City are available to back at 5/6 to to win to nil against Norwich this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Armando Broja - Manchester United (A)

Saints striker Broja has been one of the breakthrough players this season and has now cemented himself as the main striker for the south coast side. He has two goals in his last four games, taking him up to six for the season, level with talisman James Ward-Prowse as top scorer.

His performance against Spurs in midweek was encouraging, with four shots on goal and he probably should have come away with a second goal. He's a great enabler for his price and it was encouraging to see this team put three goals past Spurs.

Back Broja to score against Man Utd at 11/4 in Gameweek 25.



