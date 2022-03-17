Fantasy Premier League: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Blank Gameweek 30

The Goalscorer Bet: Harry Kane - West Ham (H)

Harry Kane's scoring streak looks to be continuing, with six goals over the last four gameweeks at the time of writing. He's set to be the most captained player, as the most premium option on offer for the limited Blank Gameweek 30 schedule of four fixtures.

Kane has had 14 shots on goal over his last four games, with seven big chances. He's playing a central role, linking up well with team-mates Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevki. Kane is also on penalties for Spurs. Opponents West Ham have just one clean sheet from their last four games.

Kane is available to back at 4/1 to score a brace against West Ham this weekend. 4/1

The Assist Bet: Dejan Kulusevski - West Ham (H)

With one of the more appealing games of the weekend, it's hard to look beyond Spurs, which is why new signing Kulusevski also sneaks in as the assist bet. He's started all of the last six Premier League fixtures, playing 90 minutes on three occasions.

He looks to have secured his place in the Spurs front three alongside Kane and Son, registering plenty of attacking returns. He has two goals and four assists since arriving in the Premier League, netting attacking returns in all of his last three appearances at the time of writing.

Kulusevski is available to back at 23/10 to assist against West Ham on Sunday. 23/10

The Penalty Bet: Alexandre Lacazette - Aston Villa (A)

Alexandre Lacazette has seen an upturn in form over the last month, which has coincided with a five game winning run for the Gunners as things stand. Lacazette had narrowly missed out on goals in recent games, netting four assists since Gameweek 24, but scored from the spot against Leicester last time out.

He's now delivered an attacking return in five consecutive games, posting some impressive numbers for shots, with 17 in the last four gameweeks. Arsenal have recieved five penalties this season and Aston Villa have conceded six, the third highest tally in the Premier League.

You can bet on Arsenal to score a penalty against Aston Villa at odds of 4/1. 4/1

The Clean Sheet Bet: Roman Saiss - Leeds (H)

Wolves have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League this season. They've kept 11 clean sheets, conceding just 23 goals in 29 games. They are the favourites for Gameweek 30 when they face Leeds at home and another clean sheet could be on the cards following two consecutive shut-outs.

While Leeds have a new manager bounce, Wolves will be difficult to break down with Roman Saiss in the heart of their defence. He has two goals this season and is a consistent starter in the Wolves backline. He's dangerous from set pieces.

Wolves are available to back at 11/4 to win to nil against Leeds United this weekend. 11/4

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Harvey Barnes - Brentford (H)

Leicester remain unpredictable, but you would back them to beat Brentford on home soil. Harvey Barnes has become a key contender in the Foxes attack in recent games and that looks set to continue with Jamie Vardy suffering another injury set-back.

Barnes has one goal and two assists over the last four gameweeks and has played 90 minutes in three consecutive games. He does see some rotation around the UEFA Conference League fixtures, but with a lack of options, he should start at the weekend.

Back Barnes to score against Brentford at 12/5 in Gameweek 30. 12/5

**

Follow me on Twitter and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on my YouTube channel.