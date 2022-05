The Goalscorer Bet: Heung-Min Son - Norwich (A)

It's been an eventful few weeks for Spurs, who are now in control of their own destiny when it comes to securing Champions League football, on the final day of the season. A trip to Norwich puts the odds significantly in their favour, with the Canaries conceding 16 goals in their last six Premier League games.

Heung-Min Son will likely go into this gameweek as the captain favourite, given Mo Salah is a doubt. He's now just one off Salah in the Golden Boot race, having delivered eight goals and three assists in his last eight Premier League games. He's the highest scoring fantasy asset in this period.

Son is available to back at 5/6 to score against Norwich 5/6

The Assist Bet: Jarrod Bowen - Brighton (A)

Jarrod Bowen has rediscovered his mid-season form in recent games, coinciding with the Hammers' exit from European football in this campaign. They'll need to secure all three points to get back into the competition next season, with Bowen as their talisman.

Bowen has three goals and three assists from his last three Premier League starts, taking him to 29 attacking returns for the season from 33 starts - a sensational record. His brace against Manchester City last weekend was perhaps his best game of the season.

Bowen is available to back at 10/3 to assist against Brighton 10/3

The Penalty Bet: Cristiano Ronaldo - Crystal Palace (A)

Manchester United assets have gone under the radar in recent weeks, due to a lack of form and a blank last time out. But Erik Ten Hag will be looking on at their final game of the season, as they try for a win to secure Europa League football next campaign, with West Ham applying the pressure.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the April Player of the Month award, after scoring six goals in five starts, taking him to 18 goals for the season. He's converted three spot-kicks in this campaign and Crystal Palace have conceded five.

You can bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Crystal Palace at 4/1 4/1

The Clean Sheet Bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Wolves (H)

Liverpool have kept 21 clean sheets this season at the time of writing (before their Tuesday night trip to Southampton), more than any other side, with Alisson looking to secure the Golden Glove on their final day of the season, with a home game against Wolves. The reverse of this fixture ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the standout pick from the Liverpool back line, having accumulated 14 attacking returns this season (two goals and 12 assists). He's scooped more bonus points than any other player this season - 32. He's ranked top for big chances created, with 18.

Liverpool are available to back at 5/6 to win to nil against Wolves 5/6

The Attacking Return Bet: Kevin De Bruyne - Aston Villa (H)

Kevin De Bruyne is ending the season with a bang, as Manchester City edge ever close to a consecutive Premier League title. He has four goals and three assists from the last four gameweeks, and could be back on penalties after Riyad Mahrez had his spot-kick saved against West Ham last weekend.

Manchester City will need a win to be certain of being crowned Champions. They have been on a great scoring run to improve their goal difference over Liverpool, with 21 goals in the last four gameweeks. De Bruyne is top for big chances created in this period - five.

Back De Bruyne to score or assist against Aston Villa at odds of 4/9 this Gameweek 38 4/9

