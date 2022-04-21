Fantasy Premier League: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 34

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Everton (H)

Mo Salah broke his open play scoring duck in emphatic fashion against Manchester United midweek, netting two goals from two big chances. He's still significantly ahead of Heung-Min Son in the Golden Boot race, by a five goal margin.

This weekend brings another opportunity to improve on his 22 goals for the season when Everton visit Anfield in the Merseyside Derby: they have the worst away record in the Premier League this season. Salah scored a brace in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 14.

Salah is available to back at 11/4 to score two or more goals against Everton this weekend. 11/4

The Assist Bet: Mason Mount - West Ham (H), Manchester United (A)

Chelsea's attack has impressed in recent weeks and looks to be on top form with a false nine. Mason Mount has been at the heart of Chelsea's attacking play, with three goals and two assists over the last six gameweeks at the time of writing. He's had 12 shots in that time.

In the reverse fixture against West Ham, Mount delivered a goal and an assist. We know he can be unstoppable when on a hot streak. Neither opponent has kept a clean sheet over the last six gameweeks and Chelsea have scored 15 goals over that period.

Mount is available to back at 13/5 to assist against West Ham on Sunday. 13/5

The Penalty Bet: Harry Kane - Brentford (A)

Despite failing to deliver last weekend against Brighton, Spurs form is still undeniable: they've won six of their last eight games, scoring 25 goals in that time. Striker Harry Kane has been involved in over half of those goals, returning five goals and eight assists.

It will be an interesting match-up on Saturday, with Brentford in a similar vein of form, but the Bees have conceded in three of their last four Premier League fixtures. Kane has converted two penalties this season and Brentford have conceded two.

You can bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Brentford at odds of 7/2. 7/2

The Clean Sheet Bet: Andrew Robertson - Everton (H)

Liverpool remain one of the best defences in the Premier League this season, keeping 19 clean sheets. Andrew Robertson has been one of the top players in 2022, involved in nine clean sheets in eleven games: only three goals have been conceded while he's been on the pitch.

He's been highly involved at the other end of the pitch too, assisting for six goals in his last 10 Premier League starts. He also grabbed two assists in the reverse fixture. Everton have the worst away record in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool are available to back at Evens to win to nil against Everton this weekend. EVS

The Attacking Return Bet: Kevin De Bruyne - Watford (H)

Kevin De Bruyne has hit form in recent weeks, with four goals in his last four Premier League games, but remains under the radar. He's had 12 shots on goal and created 15 chances in that period. He has two goals and eight assists in nine appearances against Watford.

It's a fixture which Manhester City have dominated in recent seasons, with this fixture finishing 8-0 the last time the Hornets visisted the Etihad. Watford are without a clean sheet in their last six games, conceding 15 goals in that spell.

Back Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist against Watford at odds of 1/3 this Gameweek 34. 1/3

Follow me on Twitter and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on my YouTube channel.