Everton v Liverpool: Latest odds, Opta stats and more for Goodison's derby goodbye

Everton and Liverpool set for last Goodison derby this Wednesday

Reds 2/5 1.40 to go nine points clear at top of the table

Recent Merseyside derbies have been low on goals

There will be no quadruple for Liverpool this season after the Championship's bottom club Plymouth Argyle knocked them out of the FA Cup.

But after their dreams of winning all four ran aground on the Devon coast, the Reds return to Premier League action six points clear of their nearest rivals and 1/41.25 favourites to win the title.

A storm may have meant this game was postponed but the truly unstoppable force in the English top-flight this season has been the Reds.

Can they go nine clear with a win over their city rivals? Or will Everton give the home fans something to cheer in what will almost certainly be the last derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool favourites to beat Everton in last Goodison derby

Liverpool are 2/51.40 to take all three points, with Everton 7/18.00 and the draw 15/44.75. There may be some juice in the home win or the draw because, while it is a cliche to say league position goes out of the window in derbies, Everton's recent record in these fixtures isn't too bad.

They won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. The season prior to that, the match finished 0-0, which means Liverpool have failed to score at Goodison on their last two visits.

The 0-0 is an interesting one for correct score backers at 13/114.00. This fixture has finished goalless more than any other in Premier League history.

The last five derbies have gone under 2.5 goals and you can get 6/52.20 on that outcome again.

But Moyes has a poor record in Merseyside derby

Could David Moyes, who has steered Everton to three consecutive league wins, engineer a defensive masterclass against Mo Salah and co?

Moyes' record in Merseyside derbies is actually poor. He won just three of his 22 in charge of Everton in his first reign.

Mind you, Everton are excellent at ending their neighbours' unbeaten runs. Liverpool haven't lost in their last 19 Premier League games (W14 D5).

On both previous occasions that they've gone into an away league game against Everton on a 19+ game unbeaten run, however, they've lost - 0-1 in October 1978 while on a 23-game run and 0-1 in March 1988 when on a 31-game run.

For Liverpool's Arne Slot, this is a first crack at the fixture and Everton fans may be pleased to know that only one Reds manager has won their debut derby.

Not that historical precedents should necessarily be taken too seriously when faced with Liverpool's blistering form under Slot this season.

Merseyside derby goalscorers - Salah to strike against Everton?

Salah has scored 21 goals for Liverpool this season, just two fewer than Everton's entire total.

Mohamed Salah 38 appearances for Liverpool this season Goals 29 Assists 18 Shots 130 Shots per 90 3.5 Shots on Target 61 Shots on Target per 90 1.6 Chances Created 89 Chances Created per 90 2.4

The Egyptian arguably thrives more on the road than he does at Anfield and has been directly involved in 21 goals in Liverpool's 12 Premier League away games this season (13 goals, 8 assists).

He is 7/24.50 to open the scoring at Goodison on Wednesday and around evens to find the net at any time in the match.

Whatever happens on Wednesday, it is undeniable that Everton's home, where they have played since 1892, has witnessed some cracking derbies. Fans will be hoping that the two teams give it a fitting send off.