The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is fierce but that didn't stop Red Devils legend Dimitar Berbatov stepping in to make sure a bettor who backed Jurgen Klopp's men to win the quadruple would not end the season empty handed.

The story of Tanya Hanley, who in August put £100 on Liverpool at odds of 3,671/1 to complete an historic quadruple, captured the imaginations of football bettors.

Had the Reds won all four, Tanya would have landed £367,100.

During Sunday's matches, when Man City were losing 2-0 and Liverpool were drawing at Anfield, she could have taken an offer of £95,000 to Cash Out. Instead, she refused, prepared to see through her bet to the end come what way.

We all know what happened next as City came back to win 3-2 and retain the Premier League title, ending Liverpool's quadruple bid and Tanya's bet in the process.

Berba saves brave Tanya's Cash Out

She was gutted, understandably. But then an unlikely hero emerged to give her some solace and ensure she would still end up with more than 12 times her stake.

In his role as VAR-Batov, Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov reviewed Tanya's final Cash Out offer from the 92nd minute of Man City v Aston Villa. He ruled that the fair thing to do was to Cash Out retrospectively for Tanya.

As a result, Betfair have paid out the £1,215 offer from the 92nd minute to Tanya, which means she won't be left with nothing following Man City's Premier League title winning comeback against Aston Villa.

Now Tanya can look forward to watching her beloved Reds play Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final. And of course, there's always next season.