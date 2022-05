A Betfair Customer is set to land a massive £367,100 if Liverpool can complete a historic Quadruple.

Tanya Hanley from Liverpool, placed her first ever bet in August ahead of the start of the season, staking £100 on The Reds to win all four major trophies at odds of 3,671/1, and she's adamant that they can go all the way.

With the League Cup and FA Cup already won, a Champions League final to come and a final day decider in the Premier League, their Cash Out currently stands at £22,712, she has turned down the offer.

I just want to keep the bet going

"I just had a feeling that Liverpool could do it and that something big was going to happen. I had a wager with a friend on it, they had put a bet on it too, then I saw the odds that Betfair had for Liverpool to win all four trophies and I opened an account and placed my first ever bet."

"My family and friends are constantly asking me about it and checking if I've cashed out yet, but I don't want to cash out. I wasn't even bothered about knowing what the figure was as I just wanted to keep the bet going.

"It's a big amount but I'm not swayed as I believe in them, they've come so far. It's the closest anyone has ever been to winning the Quadruple, I really feel like they could do it.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "We have been in contact with Tanya and she is aware of the Cash Out offer available to her. She is in total control and she knows that she can take the offer if she wishes too.

"We'll be keeping in close contact with her through the day on Sunday to make sure that she is up-to-date with the latest Cash Out offer and we wish her good luck for the two key matches."

United fan dad says they are never going to do it

Tanya, originally from Northern Ireland, moved to Liverpool when she was a child. Her family are football mad, but it's only recently that she's been following the Reds.

"I've been a Liverpool fan for a few years now, but my Dad is a Man United fan and he's been telling me that Liverpool are never going to do it.

"He's been telling me to Cash Out since about the second week and he also said that United would beat us when they played each other, but that didn't happen of course!

"My Dad's friend did get me a Liverpool shirt when I was a kid too, and most of his friends are Liverpool fans, so there's always been that and I have always been drawn to Liverpool as a place, the people and now the club with Jurgen Klopp, he's amazing, his character and what he does is amazing."

Despite never watching a game at Anfield, Tanya has been backing Liverpool all season and watching every game on the tele.

"Each week I've been checking what results Liverpool need to get, and if they need City to lose or draw. It's definitely made football more exciting for me.

"I was made up when Mahrez missed the penalty against West Ham, I just think that City drawing that match shows there's a good chance on Sunday for them to slip up again."

Feeling calm but the nerves may yet hit

Despite there being so much at stake going into the final day of the Premier League season, Tanya has admitted she's feeling quite calm.

"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. My Mum can't sleep thinking about it, my Dad is practically on board now, but everyone is saying I've got balls of steel. On the day I think I'll be a bit more nervous.

"My predictions for Sunday are Liverpool to win 4-1 and City to draw 2-2."

Should Liverpool go on to win the title, succeed in the Champions League final, and if Tanya hasn't taken a Cash Out offer, she is set to win £367,100. However, her feet are firmly on the ground when it comes to potentially winning that amount of money.

"If Liverpool do win all four, I'd take the family on holiday and keep the money in the bank.

When asked if she had a message for Klopp and Steven Gerrard's team, who take on City, she was straight to the point: "Just get the ball and put it in the goal. It can't be that hard."

If Liverpool do win the title tomorrow, her Cash Out value is estimated to be £220,000.