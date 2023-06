Final was Rice's Hammers swansong says market

Gunners in pole position to land England midfielder

Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Chelsea also interested

Declan Rice ended his West Ham career on a high by captaining them in their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina, according to the Betfair Sportsbook market on the midfielder's future.

The odds on Rice swapping east for north London were cut to 3/10 from 4/61.65 Following the Hammers' historic win.

He is 10/111.00 to stay at West Ham as David Moyes' chances of keeping his star for another season look slim.

Rice central to Arteta and Southgate plans

Mikel Arteta wants Rice for his beefed up Gunners midfield next season as they try to go one better than this term and win the Premier League 2023/24.

At just 24, Rice has now captained an English club to a European cup triumph and played in two major tournaments for England.

He is one of the most admired midfielders in Europe and has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United - both 6/16.80 -as well as Chelsea 11/112.00.

He is expected to be key part of England's bid to win Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

A season at a top club under his belt should only help him improve as a player. The market is confident that club will be Arsenal.

