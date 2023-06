Reds to make audacious offer for West Ham star

Maguire or McTominay could be included in deal

Arsenal favourites after two rejected bids

Manchester United shortened to 15/28.40 from 14/115.00 on Betfair to sign Declan Rice after it was reported that they wanted to offer cash plus Harry Maguire for the midfielder.

Arsenal 1/41.24 are the favourites to get Rice, who West Ham say will leave this summer, but United have long been interested and could shake up the race for the England man's signature.

Erik ten Hag wants to add dynamism and steel to his midfield this summer and Rice, along with Mason Mount with whom United have agreed personal terms, could be ideal arrivals.

If West Ham don't want Maguire - who looks reluctant to leave United and is 9/43.25 to stay beyond the current transfer window - then the Red Devils could offer Scott McTominay as part of a deal for Rice.

The problem for the Red Devils is that Arsenal have made Rice their top target and Rice said to be keen on joining Mikel Arteta's team.

City also in Rice race

Man City 5/23.50 were linked with Rice recently and they are the second favourites to sign him.

If they make an offer for Rice, and West Ham accept it, the player could find it hard to resist the lure of playing for the treble winners.

But United remain a major force, in the transfer market at least, and Ten Hag may try to persuade Rice that he would get more opportunities to start at United than City.

United may have to work hard to land their targets this summer and Ten Hag will be unhappy if the ongoing uncertainty about the sale of the club interferes with his plans.

They have already ended their efforts to sign Harry Kane, who is 4/91.43 to stay at Tottenham, and missed out on defensive target Kim Min-jae who looks likely to join Bayern Munich.