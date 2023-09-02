I'm impressed by how Roy Hodgson has transformed Palace's fortunes since his return, but there's little to justify the hosts being as short as 1.981/1 in the Match Odds market. The Eagles have won just three of their last 13 Premier League home matches, and their only league win out of three this term was at newly-promoted Sheffield United.
Wolves are on a high after their 1-0 win at Everton, and they were excellent against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I'll lay the hosts at 1.981/1.
If you want a bigger price, back Ebere Eze to have 3+ shots, Over 6.5 Corners and Wolves/Draw Double Chance on the Bet Builder at 3.04. Eze has had a league-high 16 shots in just three appearances so far this season.
Back Wolves/Draw, Over 6.5 Corners and Eze to have 3+ shots at 3.04
Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was the most fouled player in the Premier League last term, and he is already drawing plenty of heat this season. The Ghanaian has already been fouled a league-high ten times this term in just three top-flight appearances.
Wolves are expected to field Hugo Bueno at left-back in this game, with his rival Rayan Ait-Nouri having started the midweek win over Blackpool in the League Cup. Bueno will be directly up against Ayew, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the inexperienced 20-year-old will get a rough ride.
Back Bueno to commit at least two fouls at a hefty 7/2 on the Sportsbook.
