</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-back-9-1-bet-builder-310823-1063.html">Brighton v Newcastle: Back a South Coast stalemate & 9/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sheffield-united-v-everton-tips-beto-to-net-in-152-bet-builder-310823-719.html">Sheffield United v Everton Tips: Beto to net in 15/2 Bet Builder </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-7-4-to-a-16-1-bet-builder-tip-310823-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 7/4 to an 16/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-lyndon-b-is-a-very-good-13-2-bet-310823-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Lyndon B is a very good 13/2 bet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-debut-winner-starlore-can-go-well-in-higher-grade-310823-368.html">Ryan Moore: Debut winner Starlore can go well in higher grade</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-says-potapova-a-fair-price-for-sandowns-main-event-010923-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake says Potapova a fair price for Sandown's main event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-european-masters-290823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the European Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-three-outsiders-fancied-at-crans-up-to-229-1-290823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Three outsiders fancied at Crans up to 229/1 </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/omega-european-masters-2023-betting-preview-fitzpatrick-seeks-third-crans-success-280823-167.html">Omega European Masters: MacIntyre fancied at 39/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-afghanistan-asia-cup-tips-toss-key-in-lahore-020923-194.html">Bangladesh v Afghanistan Asia Cup Tips: Toss key in Lahore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-matches-15-and-16-williams-a-whopping-price-010923-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 15 & 16: Williams a whopping price</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-second-t20-tips-kiwis-in-the-hunt-with-spin-310823-194.html">England v New Zealand Second T20 Tips: Kiwis in the hunt with spin</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-6-tips-draper-short-priced-ahead-of-mmoh-meeting-010923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 6 Tips: Draper short-priced ahead of Mmoh meeting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-day-6-tips-boulter-with-winnable-match-to-continue-british-interest-010923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Day 6 Tips: Boulter with winnable match to continue British interest</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-5-tips-karatsev-the-pick-at-underdog-prices-010923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 5 Tips: Karatsev the pick at underdog prices</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-220823-171.html">European Masters Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Crystal Palace v Wolves: Eagles to be kept on the ground </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-02">02 September 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Crystal Palace v Wolves: Eagles to be kept on the ground ", "name": "Crystal Palace v Wolves: Eagles to be kept on the ground ", "description": "Two potential relegation battlers lock horns at Selhurst Park, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Wolves can acquit themselves well at Crystal Palace.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-02T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-02T09:04:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Two potential relegation battlers lock horns at Selhurst Park, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Wolves can acquit themselves well at Crystal Palace. Wolves boosted by Everton win O'Neil's men also played well at Manchester United Palace don't win consistently at home Crystal Palace v WolvesSunday 03 September, 14:00Live on Sky Sports Eagles in familiar position Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs who live something of a purgatorial existence. The Eagles are never quite bad enough to slip out of the division, but never anywhere near pushing for Europe. Of course, sport is as much about the journey as the destination, and competing with the very best in English football isn't to be taken for granted. However, Palace panicked midway through last season, jettisoning the supposedly progressive Patrick Vieira in favour of their comfort blanket Roy Hodgson. The septuagenarian kept the Eagles up with room to spare, unlocking the team's attacking potential in the closing weeks of the season. The former England boss's decision to stay on was something of a surprise, but he seems genuinely enthused and energised by the challenge ahead. Hodgson's coaching has gotten the best out of attacking midfielder Ebere Eze, and Michael Olise's decision to sign a new contract rather than join Chelsea was a huge boost. Olise and Eze will have to offset the loss of long-serving winger Wilfried Zaha, who has finally gone off on an adventure, zooming to Champions League competitors and Turkish champions Galatasaray. Palace are signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and he will hope to make his debut here. Olise is still sidelined by injury, as are Will Hughes and summer signing Matheus Franca. O'Neil slowly walking the road to redemption Bournemouth's decision to axe manager Gary O'Neil after he kept the Cherries in the Premier League with room to spare caused a stir, and although his replacement Andoni Iraola may go on to show it was the correct decision, O'Neil now has the opportunity to prove his top-flight credentials by keeping Wolves out of trouble. Losing his star midfielder Matheus Nunes to champions Manchester City hasn't helped matters, and with Ruben Neves having long sine defected to the Saudi revolution, Wolves do look a little light in the middle of the park. At time of writing, the club was being strongly linked with a number of midfielders, including Fulham's Harrison Reed. At least things are looking better in attacking areas. Having spent a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, beanpole striker Sasa Kalajdzic is fit and firing. The Austrian international netted a late winner at Everton, and then scored in a 5-0 win over Blackpool in midweek. Portuguese striker Fabio Silva finally seems to be finding his feet in English football, and Matheus Cunha looked excellent in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United. Hwang Hee-Chan is struggling with a thigh injury, but O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns. The manager must decide who leads the attack, with Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva both looking sharp. Watch Sunday's Football...Only Bettor here Palace too short at odds-on I'm impressed by how Roy Hodgson has transformed Palace's fortunes since his return, but there's little to justify the hosts being as short as [1.98] in the Match Odds market. The Eagles have won just three of their last 13 Premier League home matches, and their only league win out of three this term was at newly-promoted Sheffield United. Wolves are on a high after their 1-0 win at Everton, and they were excellent against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I'll lay the hosts at [1.98]. If you want a bigger price, back Ebere Eze to have 3+ shots, Over 6.5 Corners and Wolves/Draw Double Chance on the Bet Builder at [3.04]. Eze has had a league-high 16 shots in just three appearances so far this season. Back Wolves/Draw, Over 6.5 Corners and Eze to have 3+ shots at [3.04] Bet now Back Bueno to be bad Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was the most fouled player in the Premier League last term, and he is already drawing plenty of heat this season. The Ghanaian has already been fouled a league-high ten times this term in just three top-flight appearances. Wolves are expected to field Hugo Bueno at left-back in this game, with his rival Rayan Ait-Nouri having started the midweek win over Blackpool in the League Cup. Bueno will be directly up against Ayew, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the inexperienced 20-year-old will get a rough ride. Back Bueno to commit at least two fouls at a hefty 7/2 on the Sportsbook. Back Hugo Bueno to commit two fouls or more at 7/2 Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Roy Hodgson-thumb-1280x720-183981-thumb-1280x720-184710.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Palace were saved from the drop last term by Roy Hodgson</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves/32572352" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves/32572352">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Crystal%20Palace%20v%20Wolves%3A%20Eagles%20to%20be%20kept%20on%20the%20ground%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fcrystal-palace-v-wolves-tips---eagles-to-be-kept-on-the-ground-310823-140.html&text=Crystal%20Palace%20v%20Wolves%3A%20Eagles%20to%20be%20kept%20on%20the%20ground%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Two potential relegation battlers lock horns at Selhurst Park, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Wolves can acquit themselves well at Crystal Palace.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Wolves boosted by Everton win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>O'Neil's men also played well at Manchester United</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves/32572352"><strong>Palace don't win consistently at home</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-wolves/32572352"><strong>Crystal Palace v Wolves</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 03 September, 14:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p></p><h2><strong>Eagles in familiar position</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs who live something of a purgatorial existence. The Eagles are never quite bad enough to slip out of the division, but never anywhere near pushing for Europe. Of course, sport is as much about the journey as the destination, and competing with the very best in English football isn't to be taken for granted.</p><p>However, Palace panicked midway through last season, jettisoning the supposedly progressive Patrick Vieira in favour of their comfort blanket Roy Hodgson. The septuagenarian kept the Eagles up with room to spare, unlocking the team's attacking potential in the closing weeks of the season. The former England boss's decision to stay on was something of a surprise, but he seems genuinely enthused and energised by the challenge ahead.</p><p>Hodgson's coaching has gotten the best out of attacking midfielder Ebere Eze, and Michael Olise's decision to sign a new contract rather than join Chelsea was a huge boost. Olise and Eze will have to offset the loss of long-serving winger Wilfried Zaha, who has finally gone off on an adventure, zooming to <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-odds-and-draw-team-by-team-profiles-300823-1063.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Champions League</a></strong> competitors and Turkish champions Galatasaray.</p><p>Palace are signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and he will hope to make his debut here. Olise is still sidelined by injury, as are Will Hughes and summer signing Matheus Franca.</p><h2><strong>O'Neil slowly walking the road to redemption</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Bournemouth's decision to axe manager Gary O'Neil after he kept the Cherries in the Premier League with room to spare caused a stir, and although his replacement Andoni Iraola may go on to show it was the correct decision, O'Neil now has the opportunity to prove his top-flight credentials by keeping Wolves out of trouble.</p><p>Losing his star midfielder Matheus Nunes to champions Manchester City hasn't helped matters, and with Ruben Neves having long sine defected to the Saudi revolution, Wolves do look a little light in the middle of the park. At time of writing, the club was being strongly linked with a number of midfielders, including Fulham's Harrison Reed.</p><p>At least things are looking better in attacking areas. Having spent a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, beanpole striker Sasa Kalajdzic is fit and firing. The Austrian international netted a late winner at Everton, and then scored in a 5-0 win over Blackpool in midweek. Portuguese striker Fabio Silva finally seems to be finding his feet in English football, and Matheus Cunha looked excellent in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.</p><p>Hwang Hee-Chan is struggling with a thigh injury, but O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns. The manager must decide who leads the attack, with Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva both looking sharp.</p><hr><h2>Watch Sunday's Football...Only Bettor here</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KlI9QukJ8M4?si=lEaklFYbOGOzFXRJ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Palace too short at odds-on

I'm impressed by how Roy Hodgson has transformed Palace's fortunes since his return, but there's little to justify the hosts being as short as 1.981/1 in the Match Odds market. The Eagles have won just three of their last 13 Premier League home matches, and their only league win out of three this term was at newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Wolves are on a high after their 1-0 win at Everton, and they were excellent against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I'll lay the hosts at 1.981/1.

If you want a bigger price, back Ebere Eze to have 3+ shots, Over 6.5 Corners and Wolves/Draw Double Chance on the Bet Builder at 3.04. Eze has had a league-high 16 shots in just three appearances so far this season.

Back Wolves/Draw, Over 6.5 Corners and Eze to have 3+ shots at 3.04 Bet now

Back Bueno to be bad

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was the most fouled player in the Premier League last term, and he is already drawing plenty of heat this season. The Ghanaian has already been fouled a league-high ten times this term in just three top-flight appearances.

Wolves are expected to field Hugo Bueno at left-back in this game, with his rival Rayan Ait-Nouri having started the midweek win over Blackpool in the League Cup. Bueno will be directly up against Ayew, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the inexperienced 20-year-old will get a rough ride.

Back Bueno to commit at least two fouls at a hefty 7/2 on the Sportsbook.

Back Hugo Bueno to commit two fouls or more at 7/2 Bet now

GET A COMPLETELY FREE ACCA OR BET BUILDER You can get a completely free bet on football accas or Bet Builders this weekend. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Football English Premier League Crystal Palace v Wolves: Eagles to be kept on the ground