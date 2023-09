Wolves boosted by Everton win

O'Neil's men also played well at Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Sunday 03 September, 14:00

Eagles in familiar position

Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs who live something of a purgatorial existence. The Eagles are never quite bad enough to slip out of the division, but never anywhere near pushing for Europe. Of course, sport is as much about the journey as the destination, and competing with the very best in English football isn't to be taken for granted.

However, Palace panicked midway through last season, jettisoning the supposedly progressive Patrick Vieira in favour of their comfort blanket Roy Hodgson. The septuagenarian kept the Eagles up with room to spare, unlocking the team's attacking potential in the closing weeks of the season. The former England boss's decision to stay on was something of a surprise, but he seems genuinely enthused and energised by the challenge ahead.

Hodgson's coaching has gotten the best out of attacking midfielder Ebere Eze, and Michael Olise's decision to sign a new contract rather than join Chelsea was a huge boost. Olise and Eze will have to offset the loss of long-serving winger Wilfried Zaha, who has finally gone off on an adventure, zooming to Champions League competitors and Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Palace are signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and he will hope to make his debut here. Olise is still sidelined by injury, as are Will Hughes and summer signing Matheus Franca.

O'Neil slowly walking the road to redemption

Bournemouth's decision to axe manager Gary O'Neil after he kept the Cherries in the Premier League with room to spare caused a stir, and although his replacement Andoni Iraola may go on to show it was the correct decision, O'Neil now has the opportunity to prove his top-flight credentials by keeping Wolves out of trouble.

Losing his star midfielder Matheus Nunes to champions Manchester City hasn't helped matters, and with Ruben Neves having long sine defected to the Saudi revolution, Wolves do look a little light in the middle of the park. At time of writing, the club was being strongly linked with a number of midfielders, including Fulham's Harrison Reed.

At least things are looking better in attacking areas. Having spent a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, beanpole striker Sasa Kalajdzic is fit and firing. The Austrian international netted a late winner at Everton, and then scored in a 5-0 win over Blackpool in midweek. Portuguese striker Fabio Silva finally seems to be finding his feet in English football, and Matheus Cunha looked excellent in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Hwang Hee-Chan is struggling with a thigh injury, but O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns. The manager must decide who leads the attack, with Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva both looking sharp.

Palace too short at odds-on

I'm impressed by how Roy Hodgson has transformed Palace's fortunes since his return, but there's little to justify the hosts being as short as 1.981/1 in the Match Odds market. The Eagles have won just three of their last 13 Premier League home matches, and their only league win out of three this term was at newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Wolves are on a high after their 1-0 win at Everton, and they were excellent against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I'll lay the hosts at 1.981/1.

If you want a bigger price, back Ebere Eze to have 3+ shots, Over 6.5 Corners and Wolves/Draw Double Chance on the Bet Builder at 3.04. Eze has had a league-high 16 shots in just three appearances so far this season.

Back Bueno to be bad

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was the most fouled player in the Premier League last term, and he is already drawing plenty of heat this season. The Ghanaian has already been fouled a league-high ten times this term in just three top-flight appearances.

Wolves are expected to field Hugo Bueno at left-back in this game, with his rival Rayan Ait-Nouri having started the midweek win over Blackpool in the League Cup. Bueno will be directly up against Ayew, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the inexperienced 20-year-old will get a rough ride.

