Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Price slashed on Man City signing United great

Manchester City need a proven goalscorer and Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a club that can afford to pay his wages. So it makes sense that on Thursday afternoon the odds on the Portuguese star signing for the Premier League champions were slashed to just 1/7.

It is becoming obvious that he wants to engineer a move away from Juventus before the transfer window closes next week and he is now out to 9/2 to stay with the Turin club.

In other ways, however, the news is a huge shock. For one thing, Ronaldo is a Manchester United legend. Is he really going to follow in the footsteps of Denis Law, Peter Schmeichel and Andy Cole by joining the blue half of the city?

BREAKING: Man City's odds to sign Ronaldo have been SLASHED from 6/4 to 4/11 in the past 15 minutes.



Last week the former Man United star was 22/1 to sign for Guardiola's side. ? Sam Rosbottom (@SamRoscoe) August 26, 2021

It's an outcome that looks increasingly plausible, especially after Harry Kane - the player Pep Guardiola wanted to sign this summer - announced he was staying at Tottenham.

City are 2.285/4 favourites to win the Premier League this season but, although they put five past Norwich last weekend, Guardiola made signing a reliable goal-getter his priority.

Ronaldo is 36 but he's still scoring. He got five in four matches at Euro 2020, to finish as joint winner of the Golden Boot, and 29 in Serie A for Juventus.

Add to this Guardiola's announcement that he will leave City in 2023, so may be happy to sign players who will provide short term solutions, and a deal for Ronaldo starts to make sense.