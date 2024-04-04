Chelsea v Manchester United Tips: Star man Palmer backed in a 9/2 Bet Builder

Palmer the danger for Chelsea

United looking to bounce back

Chelsea v Manchester United

Thursday, 20:15

TNT Sports 1

Manchester United remain in West London for a second straight match, and they'll hope for a better result than their weekend trip to Brentford.

United went 1-0 up against the Bees in the sixth added minute, but there was still time for Thomas Frank's side to respond. Kristoffer Ajer levelled at the death to ensure the spoils were shared, meaning Erik ten Hag's team lost further ground in the race for Champions League football.

Chelsea, like United, were held last time out. They failed to make a man advantage count at home to struggling Brentford, who twice equalised after Lorenz Assignon's first-half red card.

United chasing a double

These teams last met in December, with two goals from Scott McTominay ensuring the points stayed in Manchester. The Scottish international is enjoying the best scoring season of his career, with seven in the league and nine in all competitions, and is 4/15.00 to find the net on Thursday night.

Chelsea's goal in that fixture came from Cole Palmer, who also scored both goals against Burnley on Saturday. The former Manchester City starlet is the Blues' top scorer this season, and is 6/42.50 to score or 8/19.00 to score more than one against United.

Back Cole Palmer to score or assist @ 5/61.84 Bet here

Palmer's arrival at Stamford Bridge came as academy graduate Mason Mount left Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford. Mount scored his first Manchester United goal over the weekend, and his team are 12/53.40 to do what they couldn't manage on Saturday and leave London with all three points.

Regardless of the result on Thursday, it would appear as though goals are on the menu. Chelsea's last seven league games have brought 30 goals, with both sides scoring in each one of those seven fixtures, and Chelsea have both scored and conceded in 19 of their 28 league outings this season.

Chelsea's horrid record

You have to go back to 2017 for the last time Chelsea beat Manchester United in the league. Antonio Conte was in charge back then, while Álvaro Morata scored the only goal of the game.

None of the Chelsea players from that game are still at the club, while United only have one survivor from their starting XI. That man is Marcus Rashford, who is 21/10 to score on Thursday and add to the four Premier League goals he has scored against the Blues.

Chelsea's current run of 12 games without a win over United is their longest against this particular opponent. They have claimed a couple of FA Cup wins in the interim, including in the 2020 semi-finals, and are 19/201.95 to win this one.

What's more, their recent form in April matches is far from the best. You have to go back seven games for the last time they tasted victory in April, when a last-minute goal from Christian Pulisic helped them break down 10-man West Ham at Stamford Bridge in 2022.

Chelsea v Manchester United prediction

One of the things going for Chelsea at the moment is their record in evening games. They've won six of their eight late kick-offs this term - that's more than half of their league victories - though one of the exceptions came at Old Trafford.

Even if they're unable to claim all three-points, the in-form Palmer could have a big part to play. The 21-year-old has 21 goal involvements in the league this season, and has a chance to become the first Blues player to score home and away against Manchester United in the same season.

Only two Chelsea players have ever recorded more involvements in a season than Palmer. He needs just two more to match Diego Costa's return from the 2014-15 season, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's return of 32 in the 2000-01 campaign isn't out of reach.

We've got our eye on the Bet Builder market for this one, and on Palmer in particular. Both teams to score, Palmer to score or assist and Casemiro to pick up a card can be backed at just over 9/25.50.

Back BTTS, Palmer goal or assist and Casemiro shown a card @ 9/25.50 Bet here

