Chelsea v Bournemouth: Back Palmer and Solanke to play starring roles

Cole Palmer to add to his tally

Chelsea to secure their spot in Europe

Twelve points currently separate Europa League chasing Chelsea and Bournemouth who occupy 11th spot in the Premier League table heading into the final weekend of action.

Since being torn apart by Arsenal last month, Chelsea have enjoyed a real upturn in fortunes, coming from 2-0 down to pick up a point at Villa Park before going on to win their next four top flight fixtures.

A side developing and maturing greatly, European qualification seemed an overly ambitious aim for much of the season but as players have learned and adapted to the demands of the division, excitement has understandably continued to grow at the same speed as this young, inexperienced but hugely talented squad.

In the reverse contest, the sides played out a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium, with Mauricio Pochettino's men twice hitting the woodwork as both teams carved out a whole host of chances, Robert Sanchez crucial between the sticks for the visitors.

Poch has hinted that Frenchman Christopher Nkunku may be fit enough to start on Sunday, which would provide yet more encouragement for the hosts who can feel optimistic about their future after a testing campaign.

Given the free-flowing football Chelsea have played over recent weeks and the opportunities that they've created, I like the look of the home side registering two shots on target in each half and having two or more corners in each half at 10/111.91.

Palmer to play a big part

Cole Palmer has been a real shining light. The attacking midfielder has shown great versatility and enjoyed a remarkable season but it would take something utterly ludicrous for him to win the Golden Boot ahead of Erling Haaland who has found the back of the net five times more than the 22-year-old.

The Englishman has made countless intelligent runs, his movement is superb, and in addition to his ability in front of goal, his link-up play has also been eye-catching.

Thanks to his vision and creativity, Palmer has been directly involved in the same number of goals as Haaland in the league, having provided 10 assists to go with his 22 goals.

Solanke to score against former club

As for the visitors Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola's impressive first season in charge has resulted in a nomination for Manager of the Year.

Having come through the ranks at Chelsea, Dominic Solanke has really found a home at Bournemouth and the 26-year-old's goals have significantly contributed to his side's league position.

His pace, clever movement and ability to stretch defences has caused opponents all sorts of problems over the course of this campaign and he is 15/82.88 to score and take his tally to 20 for the season.

