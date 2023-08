Back goals in City win at Turf Moor

The Premier League is back. And we start the new season as we ended the last one, with treble winners Man City as they kick-off their bid for a fourth league title in a row with a nice twist thrown up by the fixture computer.

Pep Guardiola will face his old City skipper Vincent Kompany and newly-promoted Burnley in the season opener, with City 8/111.72 to win the Premier League yet again and Erling Haaland 4/61.65 to also retain his Golden Boot.

A visit to Turf Moor will be a much different assignment than it was in the Sean Dyche days, but it's still expected to be a tough one with the Clarets as big as 10/34.33 to get relegated this season - the same price as Fulham with the likes of Wolves, Forest and even Everton shorter to go down.

Good reason to back goals at Turf Moor

This is more of a game for the specials and stats bets overall. With City 1/41.24 favourites, and Erling Haaland 8/131.60 anytime goalscorer, it's almost unthinkable that even one of those things won't happen.

Burnley have lost their last eight league games in a row against City by an aggregate of 26-1. The Clarets have lost 11 in a row overall in all competitions.

City have won 12 of their last 14 season openers - with funnily enough the other two both coming against Guardiola's bogey side Tottenham.

Haaland bagged twice to show us what was to come in last season's opener, while he also stuck in a hat-trick against the Clarets in a 6-0 FA Cup victory, so everything points to a routine victory.

You have to admire how Kompany has them playing but Dyche's more physical Burnley of old may have been a greater test for City first up.

Burnley were top scorers in the Championship last season and what Kompany's style does bring into play is the prospect of the hosts scoring. Given the opposition, the Clarets will keep playing and want to put on a show.

All that's not enough to back them to score though, as it could also easily be a 0-4, so a Man City win with over 3.5 goals is the pick of the outrights here.

And remember, if City are, say, 3-2 up in a thriller as the clock hits 90 minutes but Burnley pull out an equaliser in some lengthy stoppage time, you're still a winner thanks to Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer.

Back Man City to beat Burnley & over 3.5 goals @ 21/202.04 Bet now

Back Haaland to hit and get hit

It's a new season but we know all about Haaland's goals, Kevin De Bruyne's assists and Jack Grealish's, erm, 'winning' of free kicks. The bookies have them all covered against a newly-promoted outfit.

So we have to work a little harder for any kind of value, but there is one way we can keep Haaland on side and he doesn't even have to score to bag us a winner either.

Burnley have had all summer to prepare for Haaland, but like Mike Tyson said: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." The Clarets will likely get hit hard by the Norwegian heavyweight.

He may not score, of course, but he'll get his chances and have his attempts as he looks to come flying out of the traps.

Kompany, though, will have his plan as a wily veteran centre back himself in his day, so expected some early 'reducers' to go in on City's main marksman to let him know he's in for a game.

Erling Haaland to have 2+ shots on target & to be fouled 2+ times @ 9/25.30 Bet now

Clarets can help corner the market

Another one from the specials menu here. Again we're banking on Burnley to at least give it a go and continue to do so for the full 90 minutes - plus about 10 minutes stoppage time which will be played this season, apparently.

And that's the key here. Man City will hog the ball, we know this, and they'll likely force enough corners to cover two in each half with reasonable ease.

It's the home side we're leaning on here as it's not easy to win four corners against a Pep Guardiola side. But it's the first game of the season so Burnley will start fast.

Two first-half corners for them we're reasonably confident about, but carrying on into the second-half if they're a couple behind would usually be a worry.

There's no way Vincent Kompany will let his side ease up so they'll be playing and pushing the full 100 minutes. This one could be a nice little under-the-radar steal.

Back each team to have 2+ corners in each half @ 4/14.80 Bet now

Try 25/4 shot for Free Acca Offer

With Betfair's Free Acca Offer on it seems silly not to get involved, so along with a Man City victory we'll throw in Arsenal to open up with an easy victory at home against Nottingham Forest.

There's also another big odds-on favourite at home in this four-timer with Brighton simply impossible to oppose hosting newcomers Luton Town.

But we get our value from backing Fulham to kick-off with a win at Goodison Park against an Everton side who barely survived last season and could have an even worse squad this time around.