Bruno Fernandes Transfer Betting: Barcelona favourites to sign Man Utd captain

Fernandes transfer speculation mounts

Barca 3/1 4.00 favs to sign Portuguese star

PSG 5/1 6.00 and Junventus 6/1 7.00 to get Reds captain

Barcelona are 3/14.00 favourites to sign Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain hinted that he would consider leaving.

He said: "I'm not thinking about the future. If you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not staying, it won't be until after the FA Cup final and the Euros."

He's not ruling out a move then.

The comments followed reports that United consider bids for every member of their squad as they begin a rebuild under new minority owners and potentially a new manager in the summer.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure, with his side seventh in the Premier League four games from the end of a chaotic campaign. Winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May is probably Ten Hag's best hope for keeping his job.

Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, is 5/23.50 favourite to succeed the Dutchman.

Barca, PSG, Juve and Saudis may want Bruno

Fernandes has arguably been United's best player of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Portuguese was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 and made an immediate impact with his creativity and goalscoring.

He was given the captaincy by Ten Hag before the start of this season and, although some have questioned Fernandes' temperament, he has grown into the role and generally leads by example.

If he does decide to leave United, Fernandes should have plenty of suitors. He has been linked with Barcelona in the past but, at 29, why would he want to join another gigantic club that looks a long way behind its fiercest rivals?

Like United, Barcelona are in their own transitional phase. It was announced this week that manager Xavi has reversed his decision to leave at the end of the season but the club it still a shadow if its former self.

A move to Saudi Arabia's Pro League is 7/24.50 but Paris Saint-Germain 6/17.00 may be a better bet for a player who would probably like to compete for league and European titles.

Then there is Juventus 6/17.00, another European football superpower that has seen better days, if Fernandes fancies playing in Italy.

It is likely to be a summer of intrigue and activity at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen whether United would be prepared to let arguably their biggest asset leave. We will have more betting news on United, and the rest of the Premier League transfer stories, as it unfolds.