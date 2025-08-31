Brighton v Manchester City: Back 5/4 double in south coast showdown

Brighton have scored once from eight shots on target

Van Hecke happy to draw fouls in build-up

Brighton v Manchester City

Sunday 31 August, 14:00

It's been a mixed start to Manchester City's campaign. There were green shoots of recovery in a 4-0 win at Wolves on the opening weekend, but then familiar flaws emerged in a deserved 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side still misses the calming influence of Rodri in midfield, while deputy goalkeeper James Trafford made a dreadful error to gift Spurs a second goal. Erling Haaland was left isolated, managing just one shot.

City are a confusing beast. They started to seriously improve in the second half of last season, but the title race had long been lost by then. At the summer's Club World Cup Guardiola went into mad professor mode, switching systems and formations to great effect, but then the team collapsed completely in a dramatic defeat against Al Hilal.

Brighton have had a tough start to the season, and most of that is down to profligacy in front of goal. Our friends at Opta tell us that the Seagulls have generated an Expected Goals figure of 3.91 across their two Premier League matches this season, but they have scored just one goal. One wonders how different the picture would be if they still had Joao Pedro at their disposal, but the Brazilian is now banging the goals in for Chelsea instead.

Fabian Hürzeler's team has drawn 1-1 with Fulham in a game they should have won, and then they were swept away in the emotional vortex that was Everton's first game at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Another defeat here would leave a sour taste heading into the international break.

I'm going for a 5/42.25 double here on the Bet Builder which includes Brighton centre-back Jan Paul Van Hecke to be fouled, and the Manchester City goalkeeper to make at least two saves. Van Hecke brings the ball out a lot from the back, and has drawn at least one foul in nine of his last 12 Premier League matches. As for the saves, Brighton are generating lots of chances without taking them, and they have had four shots on target in each of their first two Premier League matches.

Another way of getting the Van Hecke to be fouled scenario on our side is to use the Build Ups feature. We can back Van Hecke to be fouled more than Erling Haaland as a 7/42.75 single. Haaland has been fouled in just one of his last 13 Premier League games.