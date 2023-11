Back Gunners and goals at Brentford

It's the Saturday evening kick-off for Arsenal, who will hope to steal a march on those around them as the rest of the top five play each other this weekend.

Brentford may go into the weekend in 11th but they've won three of their last four and the 3-0 scoreline in their defeat at Anfield was harsh on their overall performance, so they'll give the Gunners a test.

It's a test Mikel Arteta's side need to pass as 8/111.73 favourites if they want to challenge for the title again, and with three wins from five on the road and just that one defeat at Newcastle they'll be rightly confident.

Thomas Frank is unbeaten in 14 London derbies, but without a win in four against Arsenal (D1 L3) and with plenty of injury problems this could be the end of that run.

So I'm happy to roll with an away win, it's just the manner of it to decide on because, while there's been 3.7 goals per game at Brentford, Arsenal have conceded just three goals on the road.

Those three have come in their last two trips against decent opposition, and the Bees have scored in every home game so far. Both teams to score is tempting at 4/51.80.

But we're perhaps safer to go with Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals at 17/102.70 - which also covers the possibility of the Gunners running away with it.

Back Saka and Mbeumo in 19/2 Bet Builder

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's main man with six goals and eight assists so far this season. He has three assists and a goal in his last four games for club and country.

Saka is 6/42.50 to score or assist here and he's usually productive in London derbies as with 13 goal involvements since the start of last season he's had more than any other player.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has scored more London derby goals than anyone since the start of last season, and he's 13/53.60 to bag a ninth derby goal.

But Mbeumo is 10/34.33 for 2+ shots on target here, which he's managed in two of his last four - hitting the target once in the other two.

He's had plenty of attempts on goal, 17 in the last four, so if anyone is going to trouble this decent Arsenal defence it's him.

