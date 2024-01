It's back to the Premier League for leaders Liverpool who face a tricky trip south to face an in-form Bournemouth side on a brilliant run of six wins in eight.

Andoni Iraola's side are enjoying their hot streak and confidence will be high of repeating a 1-0 victory in this fixture last season, although Liverpool avenged that loss with a win here in the League Cup to make it nine wins in 10 head-to-head meetings.

Jurgen Klopp knows his side must be at it from the start to avoid one of their slow starts, but they have been in fine form recently, especially going forward as they look to cope without Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are worthy 7/101.70 favourites for the away win but must be wary of 7/24.50 shots Bournemouth, who have scored in their last 13 and in former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke carry an obvious goal threat.

Klopp's men have been carving out plenty of chances though and only Man Utd have stopped them scoring this season, so we should expect there to be goals here on Sunday.

Both sides average over three goals in their games and the Cherries may just be confident enough to try and have a go at the leaders - which is the worst thing to do against then, as Liverpool remain one of the best counter attacking sides in the land.

Back Liverpool to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/52.20

Back a Diaz & Darwin double

Dominic Solanke will be a popular bet at 2/13.00 anytime goalscorer to notch against his former employers.

He's been in fantastic form of late and has scored in three consecutive Premier League home games - making that four would be the sweetest of the lot.

The man you want as goalscorer here though is Luis Diaz, who has been looking a lot more like his old self in recent games.

Diaz had a few goals rules out for offside before lashing in the second at Arsenal, and he has form against the Cherries with three goals in two appearances against them.

So he's worth backing at 21/10 anytime scorer at the Vitality on Sunday.

And we'll double that up with our old friend Darwin Nunez who continues to be capable of absolutely anything whether he starts or comes off the bench.

He's scored just one in 13 but even an average rate of finishing would've given him plenty more - although he has had some point-blank efforts stopped by some outrageous saves of late.

Regardless, he hits the target, with his recent shots on target reading 5,0,3 - with the last being as a sub.

Liverpool's subs contribute more than any others in the league, so even if he starts on the bench having 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11 should not be a problem.