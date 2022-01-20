Big Winners on Betfair: Punters lands 500/1 bet after Spurs late drama

Tottenham players weren't the only ones celebrating their astonishing win over Leicester last night after the added-time comeback meant a Betfair punter landed a 500/1 bet.

The bettor turned £10 in to £2,100 with a Bet Builder wager on the thrilling match at the Power Stadium.

Late drama meant Spurs, who were trailing 2-1, won 3-2 thanks to two goals deep into added-time from Steven Bergwijn.

Leicester shortened to 1.011/100 for the win and £28 was traded on Spurs at maximum odds 1000.00 on the Exchange.

This Bet Builder was 500/1 to land at 9:21pm



At 9.24pm the 211/1 shot was in!



Steven Bergwijn's late double won this Betfair punter over £2,100 from a £10 stake.



Did the late drama help you land a winner? pic.twitter.com/F9IuO3La7V -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 20, 2022

But it was on the Sportsbook where our punter put together an elaborate seven-fold using Bet Builder.

Shots, assists, goals from Harry Kane and James Maddison, as well as a straight up match odds bet were all rolled in. Deep into added-time, it was the latter that looked to have let it down.

But then Bergwijn, who only came off the bench in the 79th minute, struck twice to send Spurs players, staff and fans delirious and put a big smile on the face of one bettor.