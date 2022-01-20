To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Big Winners on Betfair: Punters lands 500/1 bet after Spurs late drama

  • Max Liu
  • 2:00 min read
Harry Kane playing for Tottenham
Kane scored Spurs' first at the King Power

Late goals from Bergwijn give Betfair punter a huge win with Bet Builder at odds of 500/1. Max Liu tells the story of the bet...

The bettor turned £10 in to £2,100 with a Bet Builder wager on the thrilling match at the Power Stadium.

Tottenham players weren't the only ones celebrating their astonishing win over Leicester last night after the added-time comeback meant a Betfair punter landed a 500/1 bet.

The bettor turned £10 in to £2,100 with a Bet Builder wager on the thrilling match at the Power Stadium.

Late drama meant Spurs, who were trailing 2-1, won 3-2 thanks to two goals deep into added-time from Steven Bergwijn.

Leicester shortened to 1.011/100 for the win and £28 was traded on Spurs at maximum odds 1000.00 on the Exchange.

But it was on the Sportsbook where our punter put together an elaborate seven-fold using Bet Builder.

Shots, assists, goals from Harry Kane and James Maddison, as well as a straight up match odds bet were all rolled in. Deep into added-time, it was the latter that looked to have let it down.

But then Bergwijn, who only came off the bench in the 79th minute, struck twice to send Spurs players, staff and fans delirious and put a big smile on the face of one bettor.

Spurs' next match is a London derby against rivals Chelsea on Sunday. You can read a full preview and get tips on Betting.Betfair from Saturday.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Premier League