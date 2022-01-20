Premier League Top Four: Spurs backed after 999/1 comeback

Bettors backed Tottenham to finish in the Premier League top four after two stoppage-time goals gave them a comeback win against Leicester that was backed at the ceiling price of 1000.00 on the Exchange.

Spurs are 2.767/4 to finish in the top four following a victory that broke the Premier League record for a late comeback.

Leicester, who were winning 2-1 deep into stoppage-time, shortened to 1.011/100.

According to Opta, Steven Bergwijn's equaliser, which made it 2-2, was scored at 94 minutes and 52 seconds - making it the latest a team has begun a comeback from a losing position.

The draw was backed at 1.011/100 before Bergwijn struck again in the 97th minute, sealing a Spurs win that touched maximum odds.

What have we just seen at the King Power!?



£869 traded on Leicester at 1.01



£66,482 traded on the draw at 1.01



£28 traded on Spurs at 1000! pic.twitter.com/V9wGhFomuI -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) January 19, 2022

Bettors back never-say-die Spurs

Spurs are up to fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, who have played three games more.

The north Londonders are eight points behind Chelsea in third but have four games in-hand on Thomas Tuchel's men.

Spurs go to Chelsea, who recently beat them in both League Cup semi-final legs, on Sunday for a match that has more than capital bragging rights riding on it.

Conte will delighted by the spirit his team showed at the King Power Stadium and will hope the rousing victory can instil them with self-belief take into the remainder of the campaign.

Bettors appear to be persuaded that Conte's steely determination, which has helped him win titles in the Premier League and Serie A, is rubbing off on his new players.

Spurs are the shortest price of any team, apart from runaway top three Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, to finish in the top four.

Sixth-placed Arsenal are rated their nearest rivals at 3.185/40 and Manchester United 3.211/5, who are seventh after their 3-1 win at Brentford last night, are also in the mix.

There is little faith that the Hammers 8.415/2 can build on their strong first half of the season and hold on to fourth.