Punters wins 32k from £50 stake

Backs first-half goals with 23-fold acca

Stockport striker seals it injury time

A Betfair Punter was celebrating a super Saturday after winning £32k from a £50 stake on a 23-fold football acca.

In a remarkable feat of punting they placed winning bets on matches in the Premier League, English Football League and top flights in Scotland, Spain and Germany.

Imagine landing a 23-fold acca in the 3pms



And winning £35k



Stockport County Will Collar was this punter's hero, scoring 2 minutes into added time to settle it! pic.twitter.com/3UuoTnQJq0 -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 23, 2022

Their bets were on Over 0.5 goals in the first-half of each match - a clever way to put together a massive acca - and they all kicked off at 3pm.

Erling Haaland's first-half double for Manchester City in their 3-1 win at Brighton were among the strikes that delivered success for our punter.

Stockport County's Will Collar sealed the win in dramatic style as he put his team ahead two minutes into added time at the end of the first-half away to Salford.

It was fantastic bit of betting, and all wrapped up before 4pm, as the punter landed one of the most remarkable accas in memory on Betfair.