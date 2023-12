It's being billed as 'revenge or repeat' but one is hugely fancied over the other as Liverpool go into Sunday's big game as massive 1/41.25 favourites (in the Match Odds 90 market) to beat struggling old foes Man Utd.

The visitors have rarely been bigger than the 8/19.00 quoted to win at Anfield, and having lost 7-0 there last year there seems more chance Erik ten Hag suffers a big defeat and gets sacked than him somehow engineering a huge upset win.

However it turns out though, there should be more than enough action for us to pick out a winning Bet Builder or two - and with a completely free bet on offer from Betfair this weekend then why not use it on the big one.

The obvious home win Bet Builder

Liverpool are top of the Premier League heading into the weekend and they've won every league game at Anfield so far this season - in fact the only game they've lost domestically was THAT game at Spurs.

It's hard to look beyond a home win, but 3/101.30 won't make us rich so we'll make it a Liverpool win to nil at 17/102.70 - as United didn't really lay a glove on Newcastle away or Bayern at home.

Liverpool have only conceded five league goals at home, and three of those came in an aberration against Fulham.

If we're looking at the obvious route then Mohamed Salah has to be your man as he has even more in his favour that just his 12 goals in 12 games against the Red Devils - which is a record for a Liverpool player.

Salah has nine goals and four assists in his last five against United, and he didn't even make the trip to Belgium in the Europa League so comes in rested, raring to go against his favourite opponents and fresh off his 200th Liverpool goal at Palace last week.

Salah should fill his boots here.

Back Liverpool win to nil, Salah goal & assist @ 12/113.00

Repeat as Reds run riot Bet Builder

Man Utd got battered at home by Bournemouth and then limped out of the Champions League against Bayern - and have lost 4-0 and 7-0 on their last two trips to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have averaged three goals a game in their seven league wins, with 14 from their four other cup games on home soil - their attacking threat is obvious and if Man Utd are anything like the have been they could get torn apart again.

United haven't scored in their last four trips to Anfield and they've got the worst shot conversion rate (7.5%) in the league and worst negative xG (-7.7) while Bruno Fernandes, who has been involved in 33% of their goals and has created more chances than anyone in the league, is missing.

In short they're polar opposites of Liverpool in attack and that means a -2 Liverpool handicap at 11/53.20 looks seriously in play.

And if they do run riot then shots will be flying in at Andre Onana from not only the usual suspects of Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz (who had four shots on target in his last game at Anfield), but the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, who is 4/51.80 for 1+ shot on target after having at least one in five of seven home league games so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's more advanced role has also been reaping rewards - he's scored in two of his last four games from six shots, and he'll be refreshed after also being rested during the week.

So 7/52.40 for Alexander-Arnold to have a shot on target stands out.

Back Liverpool -2 handicap, Szoboszlai, Alexander-Arnold & Diaz 1+ shot on target @ 13/114.00

Ten Hag saves his job Bet Builder

Man Utd haven't won any of their last 13 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top eight of the table and they're not looking anywhere near good enough to stop that run.

But surely, surely after all the criticism they've had and two recent humblings at Liverpool they'll respond here? Even if they've turned on yet another manager some of these players must be sick of getting battered at Anfield every year?

Liverpool were poor at Palace and lacklustre at Luton though so while they should win here if they throw in another bad display then why couldn't Man Utd get something? Let's take a cautious route and back United win or draw at 12/53.40.

One player who at least looks to try is their unlikely top league scorer Scott McTominay, who is 6/42.50 for 1+ shot on target which could be worth a bet by itself.

The problem is though that Liverpool have scored in 34 straight games so if Man Utd are to get anything out of this they'll at least have to get a goal, and McTominay is as likely as anyone so if we're going down the route of United not losing then back the Scotsman for another goal at 7/18.00.

Back Man Utd win or draw & McTominay to score @ 16/117.00

Super subs & other guys Bet Builder

A feature of Klopp's new Liverpool has been them spreading the goals around, with 12 different scorers this season - only Arsenal and Newcastle can go one better with 13.

Harvey Elliott's late winner at Palace was also Liverpool's sixth goal from a substitue this season, so we are well within our right to look outside the favourites for some production for the hosts.

And it's Elliott who we'll back at 13/82.63 for a goal or assist to continue his promising form. The youngster is a livewire off the bench, and has the most passes into the box per 90 minutes in the squad.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas has three assists as he stands in for Andy Robertson, with only Nunez averaging more during their time on the pitch - both sit just above Salah with our man Elliott fourth.

The Greece international is 23/103.30 for an assist here and he's joined in this 'other guys' treble by Ryan Gravenberch - who has started two of Liverpool's last three in the league and could get the nod again here with Alexis Mac Allister's injury.

Gravenberch has had 11 shots on target in his last 12 Liverpool games as he starts to settle into the team - and 4/51.80 says he manages to hit the target at Anfield on Sunday.

Back Tsimikas assist, Elliott goal or assist & Gravenberch 1+ shot on target @ 12/113.00

To foul & be fouled Bet Builder

I like the new 'to be fouled' market on the Sportsbook so let's kick-off right there with a nice price of 13/102.30 for Liverpool's Szoboszlai to be fouled 2+ times.

He's the most fouled player in the squad, carries the ball forward more than anyone else and will have plenty of the ball against a frankly desperate United side - that one should be a gimme.

Darwin Nunez has only been fouled seven times in the league this season, but given Lindelof, Varane or Jonny Evans could be up against him then 4/91.44 on the Uruguayan being fouled goes straight in.

While on the giving away fouls side if things, Diogo Dalot looks like playing in his least favourite left-back spot up against Salah and is 4/91.44 to give away a foul.

Luis Diaz tops the Liverpool charts for fouls after giving away seven in his last two outings - so a possible match-up with Aaron Wan-Bissaka sitting in deep could lead to frustration.

Tsimikas at 10/111.91 for 2+ fouls has to go in - the Greek is always an aggressive tackler and he's probably going up against Antony, the second-most fouled player in the United squad, who doesn't mind going to ground.

And for our final Bet Builder it's go big or go home time as we also throw in Alexander-Arnold for a foul at 10/111.91, even though he's only given away four in the league.

The reason being he could be up against the lively Alejandro Garnacho who leads United in being fouled a whopping 34 times, and in each of his last nine games.

If Alexander-Arnold does venture into midfield he'll end up chasing Garnacho back at some stage, and that usually ends up in a foul sooner rather than later.

Back Szoboszlai (2+) & Nunez (1+) to be fouled, Tsimikas/Diaz (2+) & Alexander-Arnold/Dalot (1+) fouls @ 27/128.00

