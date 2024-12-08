Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday including 15/1 Cherries shot
In-form Chelsea travel to Tottenham in the big game on Sunday while Fulham host title contenders Arsenal. Get a Bet Builder for both London derbies plus two more Premier League tips...
-
Leicester backed to continue strong start under RVN
-
Saka backed as Arsenal face tricky trip to Fulham
-
Kluivert key to Ipswich v Bournemouth Bet Builder at 15/1
-
Chelsea tipped to continue impressive run at Spurs
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Fulham v Arsenal Superboost
Back Bukayo Saka to have one or more shots on target and to be fouled one or more times when the Gunners travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday. The Arseanl star has had six shots on target in his last four games and he's been fouled at least once in each of his last seven.
To take advantage of this super-boosed price of 1/12.00 (from 1/21.50) just click on the odds in the below Bet Banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Fooball... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
14:00 - Leicester v Brighton
Five of Brighton's last seven Premier League games against promoted sides have been drawn (W1 L1) and, after their 3-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday, taking a point at the King Power might not be a bad result for the Seagulls. Leicester, meanwhile, made a winning start under Ruud van Nistelrooy in midweek, beating West Ham here 3-1 and the hosts will want to keep the good times rolling.
In that win, Leicester made seven of what Opta call "big chances", so expect them to play on the front foot here. They face 31 shots from their opponents.
14:00 - Ipswich v Bournemouth
Ipswich remain without a win in any of their seven Premier League home games this season (D4 L3) and here face a side that won 4-2 at Wolves in their last Premier League away game. Mind you, prior to that the Cherries had not won on the road since beating Everton in August. They last won consecutive away games a year ago, so Ipswich will at least believe they can avoid defeat.
They have kept just one clean sheet but have tightened up recently, conceding just five in their last five. They lost 1-0 here against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, however, and to go down at home to fellow strugglers must have been a blow to Kieran McKenna's side.
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert has scored four goals in his last two Premier League away appearances, so is danger man for the visitors.
14:00 - Fulham v Arsenal
This west v north London derby has tended to be entertaining with Fulham coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in this exact fixture last season. In fact, the Cottagers enjoy playing their capital rivals and unbeaten in their last eight league London derbies (W4 D4).
Facing title contenders Arsenal is a formidable challenge but, after sweeping aside Brighton 3-1 here in midweek, Fulham should be able to compete with Mikel Arteta's men. What's more Fulham manager Marco Silva has won four of his 10 previous meetings with Arsenal. His team took five points off Arteta's last season.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been involved in 14 goals in his last 14 London derby matches in the Premier
League (7 goals, 7 assists). As Alan Shearer said in his Betfair column this week, Saka is key to Arsenal title challenge.
16:30 - Tottenham v Chelsea
Tottenham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L8) and go into this match off a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Prior to that, the hosts drew 1-1 here against Fulham. Chelsea, meanwhile, go into this round second in the table after beating Southampton 5-1 in midweek and continue to defy expectations under Enzo Maresca.
The Blues like playing here, winning five of their seven games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions (D1 L1). They did the double over Spurs last season but this is the first time Ange Postecoglou has come up against Maresca.
Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 22 Premier League home games and we expect goals for both teams here.
Now read more Premier League previews and get out experts' best bets
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw
-
Football Tips & Predictions
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Liverpool v Southampton: Back teen titan to sparkle in home romp
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points