Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday including 15/1 Cherries shot

Bukayo Saka has had six shots on target in his last four games and he's been fouled at least once in each of his last seven.

Five of Brighton's last seven Premier League games against promoted sides have been drawn (W1 L1) and, after their 3-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday, taking a point at the King Power might not be a bad result for the Seagulls. Leicester, meanwhile, made a winning start under Ruud van Nistelrooy in midweek, beating West Ham here 3-1 and the hosts will want to keep the good times rolling.

In that win, Leicester made seven of what Opta call "big chances", so expect them to play on the front foot here. They face 31 shots from their opponents.

Ipswich remain without a win in any of their seven Premier League home games this season (D4 L3) and here face a side that won 4-2 at Wolves in their last Premier League away game. Mind you, prior to that the Cherries had not won on the road since beating Everton in August. They last won consecutive away games a year ago, so Ipswich will at least believe they can avoid defeat.

They have kept just one clean sheet but have tightened up recently, conceding just five in their last five. They lost 1-0 here against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, however, and to go down at home to fellow strugglers must have been a blow to Kieran McKenna's side.

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert has scored four goals in his last two Premier League away appearances, so is danger man for the visitors.

This west v north London derby has tended to be entertaining with Fulham coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in this exact fixture last season. In fact, the Cottagers enjoy playing their capital rivals and unbeaten in their last eight league London derbies (W4 D4).

Facing title contenders Arsenal is a formidable challenge but, after sweeping aside Brighton 3-1 here in midweek, Fulham should be able to compete with Mikel Arteta's men. What's more Fulham manager Marco Silva has won four of his 10 previous meetings with Arsenal. His team took five points off Arteta's last season.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been involved in 14 goals in his last 14 London derby matches in the Premier League (7 goals, 7 assists).

As Alan Shearer said in his Betfair column this week, Saka is key to Arsenal title challenge.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L8) and go into this match off a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Prior to that, the hosts drew 1-1 here against Fulham. Chelsea, meanwhile, go into this round second in the table after beating Southampton 5-1 in midweek and continue to defy expectations under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues like playing here, winning five of their seven games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions (D1 L1). They did the double over Spurs last season but this is the first time Ange Postecoglou has come up against Maresca.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 22 Premier League home games and we expect goals for both teams here.