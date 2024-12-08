Alan Shearer Exclusive: Unstoppable Mo Salah can beat Jamie Vardy's scoring record

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Salah can beat Vardy's goal streak record

As a player, when you're on a run like Mo Salah is at the moment, you feel pretty unstoppable, I've been in that position myself and you just can't wait for the next game to come along. You don't go out there hoping you're going to score, you go out knowing that you're going to score. Standing in the tunnel before a game, when you're in red hot form, it's a great feeling, believe me.

It wouldn't surprise me to see Salah breaking Jamie Vardy's Premier League scoring streak record, especially with the form that the Liverpool man is in, the player he is and the chances that his teammates create. They're now coming to a point in the season over Christmas and New Year when there are so many games.

Can he break the record? I wouldn't put it past him, he's that good of a footballer.

We've got a great title race on our hands

Other than the Nottingham Forest game at Anfield, Liverpool have been pretty flawless in everything they've done. Even against Newcastle in the 3-3 draw on Wednesday, you have to admire how Arne Slot's team came back into the game. They'll be really peeved that they conceded in the last minute but a draw was a really fair result. I don't think either team deserved to win it.

Liverpool are red-hot favourites to win the title and rightly so, but I think Arsenal will have a lot to say about it.

It'll be tough for Arsenal and they'll have to be pretty much perfect but if they can keep Martin Odegaard and Buakyo Saka fit then I do think they'll have a lot to say in the title race.

Arsenal have to go to the next step, that's why they signed the players in the summer, and everything about them tells me that they're in the title race but Liverpool have been superb in what they've done.

I guess they've surprised everyone with the run that they've been on because I and a lot of people thought that Slot going in and replacing Jurgen Klopp was going to be difficult. They tried to sign Martin Zubimendi which didn't work out and their midfield has been one of their strong points.

Liverpool are really strong and they'll be there right until the very end of the season, I've no doubt about it. But there's no way the title race is over, there's still going to be twists and turns.

Man City got back to winning ways in midweek and Chelsea have made an unbelievable start to the season with Enzo Maresca. Chelsea are second in the table right now but I don't think they'll be able to stay there. I don't see them as title contenders. Having said that, they're in a bloody good position.

I do think it'll be between Liverpool and Arsenal after what we've seen this season.

Liverpool's draw at Newcastle didn't surprise me

I always felt that Newcastle could get something from that game because Liverpool had played Real Madrid, then Man City and then had to travel up to St James' Park. That's a difficult run of games for any team.

I also know that Newcastle have struggled this season when teams have sat back. There was no way Liverpool were going to sit and soak up pressure. Liverpool were going to come out and play - and when teams do that Newcastle are a better team, so it was always going to be tough for the Reds and I don't think a draw was a bad result.

Error was costly but Liverpool have a great keeper

Kelleher has been really, really, really good. No one's even mentioned the absence of Alison and that tells you how good his replacement has been. I wouldn't panic too much, he's made one error. He's human and everyone makes a mistake, so I wouldn't worry about it too much at all.

He's been magnificent in most games that he's played in. His mistake at Newcastle wouldn't concern me at all.

Liverpool trio's contract situation is tricky

I keep hearing people say Liverpool should give their players what they want. You can't give players what they want because when other players are up for a new contract they'll want exactly the same.

So, who's to say Salah doesn't want £1million per week? And then Van Dijk will argue that he wants what Salah is getting because he feels he's as important, if not more important than Salah.

So you can't just give players what they want. There's always a middle ground somewhere that you have to settle for.

We don't know exactly what the players want but there's no doubt that all three will have had talks. It may just be that they've not been offered a deal yet. In an ideal world, they'll keep all three of them. Whether they can or not, we don't know but I'd guess there'll be a deal further down the line for at least two of the three.

It hasn't impacted them on the pitch just yet, whether that will change in the spring is yet to be seen. Subconsciously they really won't want to get injured, because if they get a serious injury it could impact their plans, you're only human to be concerned about such things.

It all depends on how talks go, I have no sympathy for the football club, that's just the way it is and how football is today.

When clubs want to get rid of you as a footballer, they get rid of you. There's no sympathy from them - there's no hard feelings, if they don't want to give you a new deal then you're out of the door sharpish. So it works both ways.

Salah came out after the Southampton game and said what the situation is. I haven't got a problem with that. That's him doing his negotiations, and he's also doing his negotiations on the pitch by putting the ball in the back of the net.

Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man Utd

I think in his press conferences Ruben Amorim is actually sending subliminal messages to Manchester United fans to tell them that this is not a very good team and it's going to take time.

He said before the game against Arsenal that they're going to have to suffer and there will be times where things aren't good.

I admire his honesty and openness, but I also do think that he's probably got into the football club and onto the training ground and thought: "Is this what I've got with all the money you've spent?" He'll never say that but I'm sure there'll be a part of him that thinks that.

The Arsenal game was his first big test in terms of proper opposition. I mean you'd expect them to compete with Ipswich and they were fortunate to get the draw. You'd expect them to win at home in Europe and you'd expect them to beat Everton at home.

They did alright in those three games but their big test was against Arsenal and Amorim set up really defensively and they frustrated Arsenal in the first-half, but as soon as Arsenal scored one goal, there was only one team that were going to win the game.

Signing a striker is Man Utd's priority

I'm not surprised to see United linked with buying a striker, they need a top class centre-forward. That's pretty clear for everyone to see. For Amorim, to get where he wants to go, he's going to need a top class centre-forward because that's one of the positions that United have struggled in.

They haven't scored enough goals and it's been a tad unfair on Rasmus Hojlund. I know they've signed Joshua Zirkzee as well, but they need a top class centre-forward so I'm not surprised at all to see them being linked with Viktor Gyokeres.

When United signed him, Hojlund wasn't ready to be the number one centre-forward and lead the line for a club like United. He was still improving, learning and he's had to play a lot more than he perhaps ought to have done. It would've been better for him to be in and out, gain the experience and learning curve.

I still think there's a chance he could be a really good centre-forward but I just think the situation he was put in was a really difficult one and unfair on him. It remains to be seen what role Amorim will see Zirkzee having, but I'd be amazed if it was as the main centre-forward.

Nothing has changed at West Ham in the past few weeks

I said a month ago that I didn't like what was happening at West Ham. It's exactly the same now, nothing has changed.

The win at Newcastle calmed things down a bit, but I haven't changed my opinion from six weeks ago. That could spell trouble, it doesn't look right and it doesn't look well at West Ham.

It doesn't seem as though everybody is pulling in the same direction right now at West Ham.

City will want next game to put bad run behind them

Coming off the pitch at the Etihad the City players would have felt relieved, and now they'll be a lot happier - they know they've still got a lot of work to do, but when you've been on a run like they have, you're just desperate to turn things around and get the result.

They got the clean sheet, got the goals and the three points; so, you would hope and think it'll be onwards and upwards for them now.