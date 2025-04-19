Easter Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Four to back including Fulham derby double over Chelsea

Exciting Wolves can cause Man Utd more misery

West London derby sees Fulham backed to seal double

Reds can edge closer to title by beating Foxes

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now!

Fulham beat Chelsea with a last gasp goal at Stamford Bridge in December and, with Enzo Maresca's side underwhelming recently, the west London derby double looks on for the Cottagers. Chelsea had to come from two down to draw with Ipswich at Stamford Bridge last weekend and Maresca's relationship with the fans is souring after he criticised them for not getting behind the team.

Chelsea's league away form has been poor recently, with Chelsea scoring just three goals in eight games (D3 L5) on the road. Fulham are hardly watertight at the back, though, and in a derby atmosphere the Blues should be able to get on the scoresheet. It may not be enough though, with Fulham possessing decent firepower. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in their last home match and Marco Silva's men can record another famous victory on Easter Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham and BTTS SBK 7/2

Wolves beat Manchester United 2-0 in the reverse fixture four months ago and, with the Old Gold on a brilliant run of four consecutive victories, we are going to back them to do the double over the Red Devils. With this column enjoying a 4/15.00 winner last Sunday, thanks to Wolves' 4-2 victory over Tottenham, we simply must get with Vitor Pereira's men again.

Pereira has worked wonders at Wolves while his countrymen, Ruben Amorim, looks out of his depth in the Premier League with Manchester United. Since Amorim's first game in charge on 24 November, only Spurs (18), Ipswich (13), Leicester (8) and Southampton (6) have won fewer points than United (23).

Matheus Cunha has scored 14 Premier League goals for Wolves this season and we fancy him to stretch the hosts' defence and get on the scoresheet here.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves, Cunha to score and Over 2.5 goals SBK 8/1

Ipswich were gutsy in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend but throwing away a two goal lead will have hurt. Kieran McKenna will be furious that his side have dropped 27 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Back at home, the Tractor Boys have suffered this year, losing all six league matches at Portman Road in 2025. The visit of Arsenal should make that seven and, even though it may not be a rout, we are happy to take the vistors -1 on the Asian handicap at evens.

Bukayo Saka has had a hand in 15 goals in his last 16 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (7 goals, 8 assists), including three goals and five assists in his last six, so we back the Arsenal forward to make his mark with a goal here.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal -1 and Saka to score SBK 5/2

Leicester City's problems up front are well documented. They have lost their last eight home Premier League games without scoring a single goal. Will that end against Liverpool on Sunday? The Reds shipped three last time out on the road, at Fulham, but we will steer clear of the BTTS markets.

Instead, we are going to back Liverpool -2 on the handicap, with the expectation that Arne Slot's team can win comfortably at the King Power Stadium. Mo Salah has scored in all five of Liverpool's Premier League games against newly promoted sides this season (seven goals). He let us down last weekend, when we backed him to score, but he has 27 goals in the Premier League this season and we are going to keep faith with the Egyptian at Leicester.