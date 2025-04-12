Bet Builder Tips for Sunday: Four to back including Newcastle to beat Man Utd

Salah to score as Liverpool bounce back

Wolves to beat Spurs and Ipswich to push Chelsea

Newcastle to outclass goalshy Man Utd

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup and 5-0 in the Premier League already this season. But both of those matches took place during Julen Lopetegui's miserable reign in east London and, with Graham Potter now in charge, the Hammers should at least avoid another drubbing. Potter, in fact, is unbeaten in his last three Premier League games at Anfield (W1 D2), two with Brighton in 2021 and one with Chelsea in 2023.

The Reds lost last weekend at Fulham. Against a West Ham side that have scored a paltry 15 away goals in the league this term, and have not won in four (L2 D2), Arne Slot will be disappointed if his team don't back here with three points.

Mo Salah has not score or assisted for four matches. We will back him to end that drought with a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Over 2.5 Liverpool goals and Salah to score SBK 7/4

Wolves are unbeaten in their last four league games against Tottenham (W3 D1) and two of those victories came at Molineux. On top of this, Spurs away record this season is poor with only the bottom two, Southampton (13) and Leicester (11), losing more on the road than Ange Postecoglou's men (9).

The hosts are on the up, with only five sides winning more games than Vitor Pereira's team, who have recorded seven league victories under the Portuguese, since he was appointed manager. The standout stat here, however, is surely that no sides have seen more goals in their Premier League games this season than both Tottenham (103 - 58 for, 45 against) and Wolves (102 - 43 for, 59 against), so back overs.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves and Over 3.5 goals SBK 4/1

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League matches. But there are reasons to believe that Ipswich could take something here.

For one, they won the reverse fixture against Chelsea 2-0 in December. Secondly, the Blues have been struggling for goals in the Premier League recently (just two goals in their last three matches). Thirdly, they were playing in Poland on Thursday.

We like the price on Ipswich Double Chance which lands if The Tractor Boys win or the match ends level. Chelsea have been tight at the back of late, keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games. For that reason, we will back under 2.5 goals.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/2

Following their 2-0 win at Old Trafford in December, Newcastle's first league double over Manchester United for 95 years looks very much on this Sunday. United have lost their last two away Premier League games at St. James' Park, so they don't like going to the north east.

The Red Devils continue to struggle up front against good opposition, drawing 0-0 last Sunday after losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on their previous outing. This season, only Leicester City (14) and Everton (13) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than United (12).