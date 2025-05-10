Bet Builder Tips: Five to back on Sunday including Liverpool v Arsenal 20/1 shot
Get a bet builder tips based on Opta stats for each of Sunday's five Premier League matches including one for the big game at Anfield as the top two go head to head...
Isak and Eze backed to score for Magpies and Eagles
Draw backed in Man U v West Ham bet builder at 7/18.00
Van Dijk backed to score in Reds win at 20/121.00
Newcastle v Chelsea, 12:00 - Isak to haunt Blues again
Newcastle have won seven of their last 11 Premier League home games against Chelsea (D1 L3), including
both under manager Eddie Howe, and beat the Blues 2-0 at St James' Park in the EFL Cup earlier this season.
Newcastle's Alexander Isak has recorded the most goals (19) and non-penalty goals (15) in the Premier
League since the start of December. The Swede could score in a fourth successive league game against Chelsea. The Blues must be sick of the sight of Isak and we will back him to score against them again.
Man Utd v West Ham, 14:15 - Bowen to light up dour draw
Two out of form teams go head to head at Old Trafford. Manchester United are without a win in their last six Premier League games (D2 L4). Meanwhile, only Leicester City (7), Ipswich Town (6) and Southampton (5) have picked up fewer Premier League points than West Ham since Graham Potter's first game in charge in January (14).
The Hammers are winless in their last eight league games (D4 L4) and we correctly backed their home match against Tottenham to end level last weekend. We could see something here, with United coming off a Thursday night Europa League semi-final second leg against Bilbao.
Jarrod Bowen is thriving in a poor team and only Newcastle pair Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes (both 6) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals since the beginning of April than the West Ham man who has three goals and two assists in that time.
Tottenham v Crystal Palace, 14:15 - Eze to strike for Eagles
Tottenham have won only one of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L6), conceding in each of their
last 10 games in the competition (20 in total).
They were in Europa League action in Norway on Thursday and it is worth noting that Spurs have only won two of their last 12 Premier League games that have directly followed a midweek UEFA Europa League match (D3 L7). At home, Spurs have failed to win all five of their league games
following a European fixture in 2024-25 (D2 L3).
Crystal Palace are winless in their last five Premier League games (D3 L2) and have drawn each of their last three league games. That's what puts us off backing them to win and instead leaning towards backing Palace Double Chance on Sunday. Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in five of Crystal Palace's last seven league goals (3 goals, 2 assists), scoring in both of their last two league games.
Nottm Forest v Leicester, 14:15 - Wood to lead home win
Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last five Premier League games (D1 L3), while at the City Ground, they could lose three successive league games for the first time since December 2023 (4). Fortunately for Nuno Espirito Santo, they host a Leicester side that are winless in their last six on the road (D1 L5), conceding 14
and scoring just twice in that time.
Forest need three points to help them in their bid to finish in the top five. The next goal involvement for Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood will be his 100th in the Premier League (88 goals, 11 assists), with the striker only involved in more goals in the competition against West Ham United and Wolves (both 9) than Leicester City (7 - 7 goals). We will back him to score.
Liverpool v Arsenal, 16:30 - Reds to bounce back
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Liverpool (W2 D3) and, after the Reds lost at Chelsea last weekend, it is tempting to think that the Gunners can get something here against the champions. Of course, Arsenal are reeling from their Champions League exit to PSG and, with any chance of silverware gone for 2024/25, may be in the doldrums ahead of their trip to Anfield.
Defeat to Paris Saint-Germain may have been emotionally exhausting for Arsenal and, after a week off, Liverpool should be raring to add to their points total. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 home games against Arsenal in all competitions (W7 D7). A striking 39% of Arsenal's goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come from set-piece situations (12/31, excluding penalties) the highest share of any side, so we will back defender Virgil van Dijk to get up from the back and score.
