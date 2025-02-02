Sunday Premier League Tips: Back Man Utd to lose and four Arsenal v Man City bets up to 300/1

Eagles to rule the roost at Old Trafford

Back the outsiders in North London

Back Man City brace at 300/1 301.00

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - 14:00

There is some juice in Crystal Palace's price of 4.1031/10 on the Betfair Exchange at Old Trafford. The Eagles have only lost once since Christmas, winning four of their seven games and are unbeaten in their three games on the road against West Ham, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Eberchi Eze is back to his best and Oliver Glasner's side are a cracking counter-attacking side, a tactical ploy which suits them on the road better and against traditionally bigger clubs, which is ideal as they head to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United have lost four of their six league games under Ruben Amorim at home and even those two victories come with asterisks.

They beat Everton 4-0 when they only generated an xG of 1.07 and needed a late Amad Diallo hat-trick to edge out basement boys Southampton. Backing the visitors to win is the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace to win EXC 4.1

Arsenal vs Manchester City - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

This is the big one. Okay, maybe not the title decider we were all expecting it to be at the start of the season but it's still a big game with plenty of narrative.

Master v Apprentice on the touchline and Gabriel Magalhaes v Erling Haaland on the pitch.

Despite Manchester City's rotten form through autumn until Christmas, they start the weekend in fourth, six points behind Arsenal in second. It is staggering considering they only won one of 13 fixtures up until Boxing Day.

They are 22/123.00 for the title with the Sportsbook and, although it would take a monumental capitulation from leaders Liverpool, City's form down the back nine in recent seasons means it is not completely outside the realms of possibility.

A win at the Emirates is crucial though and odds of 4.2016/5 with the Exchange are simply too big to ignore.

Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record against Mikel Arteta in the Premier League (W7 D2 L1) and won three of four domestic clashes in North London.

Historical head-to-head records are a flimsy statistic to lean on at the best of times but worth considering here given the relationship between the two managers.

Recent form is also in City's favour. Since the turn of the year, City have only failed to win two of seven, Arsenal have drawn two and lost two of their nine games.

Which leads me onto the next point: schedule.

Arsenal have played two more games then City this year which will weigh heavy on their threadbare squad. The Gunners also had to travel to Girona in midweek whereas City were at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to win EXC 4.2

At 13/114.00 with the Sportsbook, Josko Gvardiol's price to score anytime also stands out. The full back is City's third top goalscorer in the league (5) and the majority of his goals come on the road.

Based purely on his top flight goals per 90 average (0.14 across two seasons), I was expecting a price of 9/110.00, some firms are quoting 7/18.00, so I cannot resist touting the brace at 300/1301.00.

Recommended Bet Back Josko Gvardiol to score anytime SBK 13/1

Again, the Sportsbook is comfortably the best price available here. The general price is around 125/1126.00 but this bet is as short as 50/151.00 in places.

Recommended Bet Back Josko Gvardiol to score 2+ goals SBK 300/1

Finally, I am hoping round two of Haaland v Gabriel lives up to the hype.

The pair were constantly squabbling in the reverse, the highlight being Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel's head after City scored. Schoolboy stuff but petulance I am sure everyone can agree that we love to see.

Anyway, Gabriel said following the 2-2 draw in September his side will be 'waiting for them' in the return.

I'll be hoping things boil over between the pair and tipping both players to be carded in a 13/114.00 double with the Sportsbook. Go get him, Gabriel.