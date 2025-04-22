Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Trossard can continue goal streak

Trossard has 4 goals in his last 6 starts

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 23 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Technically, Arsenal could still win the league and Palace could still qualify for Europe.

In reality, neither of these things looks likely and one would imagine both sides will have other things on their mind on Wednesday night.

Rotation seems likely

Arsenal have a Champions League semi-final with PSG looming next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Palace are just three days away from an FA Cup semi-final.

Both teams therefore look likely to rotate players, with Palace's need the greater given their Wembley showdown with Aston Villa comes less than 68 hours after this game finishes.

The Gunners had Jurrien Tumber, Thomas Partey, Miles Lewis-Skelley and Ethan Nwaneri on the bench during their comfortable win at Ipswich on Sunday, so they seem likely to return, the latter probably at the expense of Bukayo Saka, who Mikel Arteta will be keen to protect following the kicking he got at Portman Road.

One player who definitely won't play for Palace is Chris Richards, sent off during Saturday's draw with Bournemouth. Jefferson Lerma looks a likely replacement in the back line. Eddie Nketiah could get a start against his former club, too, although exactly what Oliver Glasner's team will be in anyone's guess.

That always makes things a little awkward in terms of betting on a game.

That said, it's pretty undeniable that Arsenal have the greater squad depth and should be able to cope, even when resting a few players.

They also have a highly impressive recent record against Palace, winning the last six meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 20-4. The reverse fixture in December saw them triumph 5-1.

Arsenal are just 1.444/9 to post another win in this one with Palace rated 9.08/1 shots for the upset. You can understand why.

BTTS offers potential value

One price which did catch the eye though was the 2.26/5 on offer about both teams scoring.

Palace have managed to score in 13 of their 16 away games this season, while both teams to score has landed in nine of Arsenal's 16 home matches.

Notably, it has been slip-ups against the mid-table sides which have scuppered their title bid. Three sides surrounding Palace in the table - Everton, Brentford and Brighton - have all left the Emirates with a point, the latter two both scoring.

Of course, that team news issue is again the problem here but if you are thinking Palace won't be putting out a virtual reserve side, then odds-against about both teams scoring may offer a touch of value.

In-form Trossard can score again

However, my actual bet for this game is going to be on a player I feel is a likely starter and that's Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian hasn't been overworked this season and with six days before the next game, there seems little need to rest him.

Trossard was among the goals again on Sunday and he now has four is his last six starts, scoring in three of those matches.

Here, he's going to be up against a defence definitely shorn of Richards and possibly others, and so 3.3512/5 about the player likely to start at centre forward for odds-on home favourites scoring looks a decent play.

Recommended Bet Back Leandro Trossard to score EXC 3.35

Consider Guehi, Munoz props plays

For those putting Bet Builders together, my first advice is wait for the team news!

But if the selection news is good, backing Marc Guehi to commit 1+ foul at 5/61.84 looks a good move.

The England international has landed this in his last nine games and 11 of the last 12.

As already stated, if he starts Guehi is likely to be facing Trossard here and the Arsenal man is pretty good at drawing fouls - six of his last 10 starts have seen him fouled at least twice.

Referee Michael Salisbury is also well above average for fouls per game.

The other props play I like is for Daniel Munoz to have 1+ shot at 8/111.73.

I mentioned Munoz's propensity to get forward as a wing-back in last week's preview of Palace's game at Newcastle.

Maybe Palace will struggle as they did at St James' Park but Munoz does usually offer threat in shot terms and he's had one in 11 of his last 14 starts.

The bet I picked last week - to score at any time - is 20.019/1 this time around. The Colombian has scored in four of his last 12 games.