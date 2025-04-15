Newcastle v Crystal Palace: Take a punt on 10/1 Munoz
Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet in the Premier League on Wednesday night and Andy Schooler has a 10/111.00 shot for the big game...
-
Munoz scored in four of his last 10 Palace games
-
Visitors have scored in last 17 matches
-
Only Salah has more PL assists than Murphy
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Wednesday 16 April, 19:30
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
The phrase 'one swallow does not a summer make' often gets an outing at this time of year, so what do we make of Crystal Palace's weekend performance at Manchester City?
They headed into that game as one of the Premier League's form teams, having won six of their last seven games. Away from home, they were unbeaten in eight, having conceded just a single goal.
Things were going swimmingly when they moved 2-0 up - frankly, they could have led by more - but then it all went wrong, City quickly fighting back to 2-2 before dominating the second-half and running out 5-2 winners.
Oliver Glasner's decision to take off Jean-Philippe Mateta and change formation backfired badly and the striker will likely have a point to prove here.
With Mateta's help, Palace have now scored in their last 17 games (and 24 of their last 25) so this won't be an easy match for a Newcastle side, who have won five on the spin.
Magpies odds-on
Palace have fielded the same XI in all five fixtures but this game comes just three days after victory over Manchester United, which throws up the potential for fatigue and rotation.
With manager Eddie Howe hospitalised with pneumonia, selection decisions may well have to be made by his assistant, Jason Tindall. Howe's absence does have the potential to unsettle the hosts who are odds-on to win the game at 1.758/11 on the Betfair Exchange.
Of course, they are worthy favourites but that Palace result at City is very much an outlier and they are not without hope here by any means.
Marc Guehi was a big miss for Palace at the weekend, while Eddie Nketiah also returns from suspension here.
I think they will have their backers with a lay of Newcastle at 1.768/11 worth considering. For the record, Palace are 5.39/2 for the victory.
That Palace goal run, plus the fact that Newcastle have scored in 13 consecutive home matches, may well interest both-teams-to-score backers at 1.738/11. Over 2.5 goals is the same price.
However, Palace's previously strong defensive record is a concern on both fronts and those prices are too short for me to get involved with.
Murphy has assist potential
Instead, preference is to look for value and, if you do fancy goals, backing a Jacob Murphy anytime assist is worthy of consideration.
Murphy has assisted in three of his last four games and now only Mo Salah has more in this season's Premier League. Yet Murphy is available at 4/15.00 for another here from his position on the right-hand side of the Magpies' attack.
Another props price which caught the eye was Chris Richards to have 1+ shot at even money.
The American defender has managed this in eight of his last 11 appearances but the concern is that he becomes the man to make way for Guehi's return following Saturday's five-goal collapse at the Etihad. Maybe wait for the team news.
Palace have certainly been strong from set-plays this season - they've had the most shots from such situations, while no-one has scored more set-piece goals.
Munoz offers goal value
That's reflected in Richards' stats but the bet I'm settling on here is a punt on Daniel Munoz to score at 10/111.00.
The Palace wing-back has got himself into some great positions throughout the season with his forward runs. He likes to drift inside when the opportunity arises which has been great for his shots numbers.
The Colombian can also be a threat from those set-plays which Palace are so dangerous from.
Munoz has scored in four of his last 10 games - and two of his last five away - while earlier in the season he earned Palace a point in the reverse fixture, a game which ended 1-1 after Palace outshot their opponents 16-1.
In a match for which I'm struggling to draw strong conclusions, Munoz looks worth a small punt.
Finally, for those putting Bet Builders together, it's worth noting that the league's most-fouled player by a country mile - Bruno Guimaraes - plays in this game.
He's been fouled 3.2 times per 90 minutes this season and drew five in the reverse fixture.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|31
|94
|3.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|63
|3.2
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|28
|60
|2.8
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|27
|59
|2.5
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|27
|58
|2.4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|55
|2.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|31
|54
|1.8
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|28
|51
|2.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|32
|50
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|31
|50
|2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|32
|49
|1.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|30
|47
|1.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|31
|46
|1.8
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|29
|46
|2.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|28
|46
|2.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|32
|45
|1.5
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|31
|45
|1.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|26
|45
|2.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|32
|44
|1.4
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|31
|44
|1.8
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|30
|44
|1.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|29
|44
|1.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|27
|44
|1.9
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|27
|44
|1.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|28
|43
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|43
|2.9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|30
|42
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|28
|42
|1.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|42
|2.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|28
|41
|1.5
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|25
|40
|2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|32
|39
|1.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|39
|2.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|31
|38
|1.4
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|31
|38
|1.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|29
|38
|1.7
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|31
|37
|1.3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|36
|1.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|31
|36
|1.7
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|30
|36
|1.3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|36
|1.9
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|26
|35
|1.7
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|23
|35
|1.5
|James Justin
|Leicester
|30
|34
|1.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|29
|34
|1.5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|28
|34
|1.3
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|19
|34
|2.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|32
|33
|1.5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|32
|33
|1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|31
|33
|1.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|31
|33
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|28
|33
|1.4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|27
|33
|1.3
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|33
|1.6
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|17
|33
|3.1
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|32
|32
|1.4
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|32
|2.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|32
|31
|1.5
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|30
|31
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|31
|1.7
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|30
|30
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|30
|30
|1.1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|30
|30
|1.2
|André
|Wolves
|27
|30
|1.3
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|30
|1.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|30
|29
|1.7
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|29
|29
|1.1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|32
|28
|1.2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.3
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|24
|28
|1.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|23
|28
|2
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|32
|27
|0.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|31
|27
|1.2
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|26
|27
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|26
|27
|1.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|32
|26
|0.9
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|30
|26
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|29
|26
|0.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|29
|26
|1.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|28
|26
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|26
|26
|1.4
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|25
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|28
|25
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|25
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|27
|25
|1.4
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|25
|25
|1.1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|25
|3.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|32
|24
|0.8
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|24
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|28
|24
|1.2
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|20
|24
|1.8
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|32
|23
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|30
|23
|0.9
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|23
|1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|23
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|20
|23
|1.6
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|19
|23
|1.6
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|31
|22
|0.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|29
|22
|1.1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|29
|22
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|28
|22
|1.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|22
|2.4
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|24
|22
|1.4
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|22
|1.3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|15
|22
|3.5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|30
|21
|0.9
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|29
|21
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|27
|21
|1.3
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|26
|21
|1.2
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|26
|21
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|1.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|21
|2.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|32
|20
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|30
|20
|0.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|29
|20
|1.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|28
|20
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|27
|20
|0.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|25
|20
|1.1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|23
|20
|1.2
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|21
|20
|1.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|31
|19
|0.6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|30
|19
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|27
|19
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|26
|19
|1.8
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|24
|19
|0.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|24
|19
|1.3
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|19
|19
|1.3
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|19
|1.4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|30
|18
|0.6
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|28
|18
|0.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|25
|18
|0.9
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|18
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|18
|1.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|18
|1.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|18
|2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|16
|18
|1.5
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|32
|17
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|30
|17
|0.7
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|29
|17
|0.6
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|29
|17
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|27
|17
|0.9
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|17
|1
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|27
|17
|1.3
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|27
|17
|0.9
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|26
|17
|0.7
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|22
|17
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|20
|17
|3.3
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|20
|17
|1.9
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|10
|17
|2.1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|32
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|31
|16
|0.6
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|30
|16
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|29
|16
|0.8
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|27
|16
|1.1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|26
|16
|1.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|25
|16
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|24
|16
|1.3
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|23
|16
|0.8
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|16
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|19
|16
|2.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|30
|15
|0.6
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|15
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|15
|1.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|28
|14
|0.8
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|28
|14
|0.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|1.3
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|14
|1.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|22
|14
|1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|22
|14
|1.4
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|18
|14
|1.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|13
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|13
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|25
|13
|1.1
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|24
|13
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|0.7
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|13
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|21
|13
|0.9
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|13
|0.9
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|13
|2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|15
|13
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|13
|2.4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|32
|12
|0.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|32
|12
|0.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|29
|12
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|29
|12
|0.8
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|12
|0.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|28
|12
|0.5
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|25
|12
|0.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|18
|12
|1.3
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|17
|12
|0.8
|James Garner
|Everton
|15
|12
|1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|6
|12
|2.5
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|30
|11
|0.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|11
|1.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|26
|11
|0.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|11
|0.5
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|25
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|11
|0.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|21
|11
|0.9
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|17
|11
|0.7
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|16
|11
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|11
|1.8
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|32
|10
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|26
|10
|0.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|0.7
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|22
|10
|0.6
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|20
|10
|0.9
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|18
|10
|1.2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|10
|1.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|31
|9
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|9
|0.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|28
|9
|0.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|9
|0.4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|26
|9
|0.4
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|9
|2.3
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|21
|9
|1.3
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|20
|9
|0.7
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|9
|0.5
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|9
|0.7
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|9
|1.6
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|15
|9
|1.3
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|9
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|12
|9
|0.8
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|27
|8
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|26
|8
|0.5
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|8
|0.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|25
|8
|0.8
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|22
|8
|0.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|8
|1.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|8
|8
|1.2
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|32
|7
|0.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|7
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|25
|7
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|21
|7
|0.4
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|20
|7
|0.7
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|7
|2.5
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|14
|7
|1.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|7
|0.6
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|0.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|2.2
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|32
|6
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|30
|6
|0.2
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|23
|6
|0.7
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|6
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|6
|0.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|20
|6
|0.4
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|20
|6
|1.5
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|19
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|6
|3.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|2.1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|6
|6
|2.5
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|31
|5
|0.2
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|31
|5
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|28
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|25
|5
|0.3
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|25
|5
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|22
|5
|0.6
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|5
|0.9
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|5
|0.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|15
|5
|0.8
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|11
|5
|1.4
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|5
|1.6
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|6
|5
|2.7
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|5
|2.2
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|25
|4
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|19
|4
|0.6
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|18
|4
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|14
|4
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0.4
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|12
|4
|0.8
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|10
|4
|3.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|10
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|9
|4
|1.3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|9
|4
|1.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|8
|4
|0.6
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|0.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|32
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|31
|3
|0.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|31
|3
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|26
|3
|0.5
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|26
|3
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|24
|3
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|21
|3
|0.1
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|18
|3
|0.2
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|15
|3
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.4
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.3
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|13
|3
|0.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|0.4
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|0.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|11
|3
|0.3
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.6
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|7
|3
|0.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|7
|3
|0.5
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|30
|2
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|25
|2
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|23
|2
|0.2
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|2
|0.2
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|18
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|16
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|11
|2
|0.5
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|2.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.2
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|10
|2
|0.4
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|8
|2
|1.2
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|5
|2
|0.7
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|22
|1
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|17
|1
|0.1
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|James McAtee
|Man City
|12
|1
|0.4
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|1.1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|11
|1
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|0.4
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|0.4
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|10
|1
|0.4
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|1
|0.5
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|7
|1
|0.4
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|1
|3.3
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Solly March
|Brighton
|6
|1
|1.2
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|6
|1
|1.6
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|2.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|4.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|1
|6.9
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|31
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|21
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|10
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
With referee Darren England in the top five for fouls awarded per game, I'm a little surprised to see Guimaraes at odds-against to be fouled 3+ times here.
Confidence would rise further were Palace's leading fouler, Will Hughes, to start in midfield (he was only on the bench on Saturday).
Opta fact
Jacob Murphy has scored seven and assisted eight in his last 17 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. With 10 open-play assists overall in 2024/25, this is the most by a Magpies player since Laurent Robert assisted 11 in 2001/02.
Click here for our experts' best bets in the Champions League!
Recommended bets
Andy Schooler's P/L 2024/25
Staked: 27.5pts
Returned: 29.14pts
P/L: +1.64pts
2023/24: +4.54pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
