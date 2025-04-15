Newcastle v Crystal Palace: Take a punt on 10/1 Munoz

Munoz scored in four of his last 10 Palace games

Visitors have scored in last 17 matches

Only Salah has more PL assists than Murphy

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 16 April, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

The phrase 'one swallow does not a summer make' often gets an outing at this time of year, so what do we make of Crystal Palace's weekend performance at Manchester City?

They headed into that game as one of the Premier League's form teams, having won six of their last seven games. Away from home, they were unbeaten in eight, having conceded just a single goal.

Things were going swimmingly when they moved 2-0 up - frankly, they could have led by more - but then it all went wrong, City quickly fighting back to 2-2 before dominating the second-half and running out 5-2 winners.

Oliver Glasner's decision to take off Jean-Philippe Mateta and change formation backfired badly and the striker will likely have a point to prove here.

With Mateta's help, Palace have now scored in their last 17 games (and 24 of their last 25) so this won't be an easy match for a Newcastle side, who have won five on the spin.

Magpies odds-on

Palace have fielded the same XI in all five fixtures but this game comes just three days after victory over Manchester United, which throws up the potential for fatigue and rotation.

With manager Eddie Howe hospitalised with pneumonia, selection decisions may well have to be made by his assistant, Jason Tindall. Howe's absence does have the potential to unsettle the hosts who are odds-on to win the game at 1.758/11 on the Betfair Exchange.

Of course, they are worthy favourites but that Palace result at City is very much an outlier and they are not without hope here by any means.

Marc Guehi was a big miss for Palace at the weekend, while Eddie Nketiah also returns from suspension here.

I think they will have their backers with a lay of Newcastle at 1.768/11 worth considering. For the record, Palace are 5.39/2 for the victory.

That Palace goal run, plus the fact that Newcastle have scored in 13 consecutive home matches, may well interest both-teams-to-score backers at 1.738/11. Over 2.5 goals is the same price.

However, Palace's previously strong defensive record is a concern on both fronts and those prices are too short for me to get involved with.

Murphy has assist potential

Instead, preference is to look for value and, if you do fancy goals, backing a Jacob Murphy anytime assist is worthy of consideration.

Murphy has assisted in three of his last four games and now only Mo Salah has more in this season's Premier League. Yet Murphy is available at 4/15.00 for another here from his position on the right-hand side of the Magpies' attack.

Another props price which caught the eye was Chris Richards to have 1+ shot at even money.

The American defender has managed this in eight of his last 11 appearances but the concern is that he becomes the man to make way for Guehi's return following Saturday's five-goal collapse at the Etihad. Maybe wait for the team news.

Palace have certainly been strong from set-plays this season - they've had the most shots from such situations, while no-one has scored more set-piece goals.

Munoz offers goal value

That's reflected in Richards' stats but the bet I'm settling on here is a punt on Daniel Munoz to score at 10/111.00.

The Palace wing-back has got himself into some great positions throughout the season with his forward runs. He likes to drift inside when the opportunity arises which has been great for his shots numbers.

The Colombian can also be a threat from those set-plays which Palace are so dangerous from.

Munoz has scored in four of his last 10 games - and two of his last five away - while earlier in the season he earned Palace a point in the reverse fixture, a game which ended 1-1 after Palace outshot their opponents 16-1.

In a match for which I'm struggling to draw strong conclusions, Munoz looks worth a small punt.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to score SBK 10/1

Finally, for those putting Bet Builders together, it's worth noting that the league's most-fouled player by a country mile - Bruno Guimaraes - plays in this game.

He's been fouled 3.2 times per 90 minutes this season and drew five in the reverse fixture.

With referee Darren England in the top five for fouls awarded per game, I'm a little surprised to see Guimaraes at odds-against to be fouled 3+ times here.

Confidence would rise further were Palace's leading fouler, Will Hughes, to start in midfield (he was only on the bench on Saturday).

Recommended Bet Back Murphy anytime assist & Guimaraes to be fouled 3+ times SBK 9/1

Opta fact

Jacob Murphy has scored seven and assisted eight in his last 17 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. With 10 open-play assists overall in 2024/25, this is the most by a Magpies player since Laurent Robert assisted 11 in 2001/02.