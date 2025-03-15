Alan Shearer Premier League & EFL Cup Final Predictions: Magpies can end 70-year wait
We have eight Premier League games this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea but all eyes will be on Wembley for the EFL Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle. Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer brings us his predictions...
Alan fancies former club Newcastle to lift the EFL Cup
Clash of the weekend in the PL to end all square at the Emirates
Man City and Forest to maintain top four finish hopes
United to grab televised win over Foxes on Sunday night
Game of the Weekend
EFL Cup Final
Liverpool v Newcastle - Sunday 16:30
Newcastle need to deny Liverpool any space, play like they did against them at St James' Park when it ended 3-3. That was great. Two teams going head-to-head. Hopefully Isak gets the better of Van Dijk. That's a crucial battle between two players who are having a wonderful season.
Newcastle's big players have to turn up and if they do, they can win it. There's no doubt about it.
Alan's prediction: Newcastle to lift the trophy
Remaining Fixtures
Everton v West Ham - Saturday 15:00
I'm going for an Everton win. Newcastle got a win against West Ham and I was pretty disappointed with how flat they were. They didn't create much and I wasn't impressed with them.
Alan's prediction: Everton to Win
Ipswich v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00
I think this will be an away win for Forest given the form that they're in - they were so impressive beating Man City last week. Forest have got some very impressive players and the manager is doing a great job - this will be an away win.
Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win
Manchester City v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
I think that Man City, with the disappointment of last weekend and being at home where they've always been so strong, they will win.
Brighton are a very good side, having a good season, but I think that City will be too strong in this one. I think they'll have enough, it will be a tight game though.
Alan's prediction: Man City to Win
Southampton v Wolves - Saturday 15:00
Wolves are without Matheus Cunha again, but Southampton are having a dreadful season and they're already relegated for me.
Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win
Bournemouth v Brentford - Saturday 17:30
Bournemouth are having a brilliant season, the race for the top five is really hotting up, so I think they will win at home this weekend.
Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win
Arsenal v Chelsea - Sunday 13:30
It's a tough one to call. Arsenal weren't really pushed in the midweek and rested a lot of players - rightly so - and got a great draw against PSV at home. Despite that, I'm going to go for a draw in this one.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Fulham v Tottenham - Sunday 13:30
Spurs played in the Europa League on Thursday evening and it will have taken a lot out of them so I think it will be a home win for Fulham.
Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win
Leicester v Manchester United - Sunday 19:00
There are shoots of improvement at Manchester United, for that reason I'm going to say they'll win because Leicester have been really poor.
Alan's prediction: Man United to Win
