Alan Shearer Premier League & EFL Cup Final Predictions: Magpies can end 70-year wait

Game of the Weekend

EFL Cup Final

Newcastle need to deny Liverpool any space, play like they did against them at St James' Park when it ended 3-3. That was great. Two teams going head-to-head. Hopefully Isak gets the better of Van Dijk. That's a crucial battle between two players who are having a wonderful season.

Newcastle's big players have to turn up and if they do, they can win it. There's no doubt about it.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to lift the trophy

Remaining Fixtures

I'm going for an Everton win. Newcastle got a win against West Ham and I was pretty disappointed with how flat they were. They didn't create much and I wasn't impressed with them.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

I think this will be an away win for Forest given the form that they're in - they were so impressive beating Man City last week. Forest have got some very impressive players and the manager is doing a great job - this will be an away win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

I think that Man City, with the disappointment of last weekend and being at home where they've always been so strong, they will win.

Brighton are a very good side, having a good season, but I think that City will be too strong in this one. I think they'll have enough, it will be a tight game though.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Wolves are without Matheus Cunha again, but Southampton are having a dreadful season and they're already relegated for me.

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

Bournemouth are having a brilliant season, the race for the top five is really hotting up, so I think they will win at home this weekend.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

It's a tough one to call. Arsenal weren't really pushed in the midweek and rested a lot of players - rightly so - and got a great draw against PSV at home. Despite that, I'm going to go for a draw in this one.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Spurs played in the Europa League on Thursday evening and it will have taken a lot out of them so I think it will be a home win for Fulham.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

There are shoots of improvement at Manchester United, for that reason I'm going to say they'll win because Leicester have been really poor.

Alan's prediction: Man United to Win

