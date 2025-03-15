English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League & EFL Cup Final Predictions: Magpies can end 70-year wait

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
Alan gives his thoughts and predictions for this weekend's Premier League and EFL Cup games

We have eight Premier League games this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea but all eyes will be on Wembley for the EFL Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle. Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer brings us his predictions...

  • Alan fancies former club Newcastle to lift the EFL Cup

  • Clash of the weekend in the PL to end all square at the Emirates

  • Man City and Forest to maintain top four finish hopes

  • United to grab televised win over Foxes on Sunday night

Game of the Weekend

EFL Cup Final

Liverpool v Newcastle - Sunday 16:30

Newcastle need to deny Liverpool any space, play like they did against them at St James' Park when it ended 3-3. That was great. Two teams going head-to-head. Hopefully Isak gets the better of Van Dijk. That's a crucial battle between two players who are having a wonderful season.

Newcastle's big players have to turn up and if they do, they can win it. There's no doubt about it.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to lift the trophy

Remaining Fixtures

Everton v West Ham - Saturday 15:00

I'm going for an Everton win. Newcastle got a win against West Ham and I was pretty disappointed with how flat they were. They didn't create much and I wasn't impressed with them.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

Ipswich v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00

I think this will be an away win for Forest given the form that they're in - they were so impressive beating Man City last week. Forest have got some very impressive players and the manager is doing a great job - this will be an away win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

Manchester City v Brighton - Saturday 15:00

I think that Man City, with the disappointment of last weekend and being at home where they've always been so strong, they will win.

Brighton are a very good side, having a good season, but I think that City will be too strong in this one. I think they'll have enough, it will be a tight game though.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Southampton v Wolves - Saturday 15:00

Wolves are without Matheus Cunha again, but Southampton are having a dreadful season and they're already relegated for me. 

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

Bournemouth v Brentford - Saturday 17:30

Bournemouth are having a brilliant season, the race for the top five is really hotting up, so I think they will win at home this weekend.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Arsenal v Chelsea - Sunday 13:30

It's a tough one to call. Arsenal weren't really pushed in the midweek and rested a lot of players - rightly so - and got a great draw against PSV at home. Despite that, I'm going to go for a draw in this one.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Fulham v Tottenham - Sunday 13:30

Spurs played in the Europa League on Thursday evening and it will have taken a lot out of them so I think it will be a home win for Fulham.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

Leicester v Manchester United - Sunday 19:00

There are shoots of improvement at Manchester United, for that reason I'm going to say they'll win because Leicester have been really poor.

Alan's prediction: Man United to Win

Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Alan Shearer avatar

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is regarded as one of the greatest English strikers of all time and remains the Premier League's record goalscorer with 260 goals.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Europa League

Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back a welcome win for Villa & a 4/1 shot in Stuttgart

  • Paul Higham
Banner for Betfair's Thursday's Europa League betting tips and predictions
English Premier League

Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

  • Lewis Jones
Lewis Jones Premier League betting tips
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Rashford is sensational one day and unprofessional the next

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Brentford vs Man Utd
View predictions

Chelsea vs Brighton
View predictions

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
View predictions

Leeds vs Bournemouth
View predictions

Man City vs Burnley
View predictions

Nottm Forest vs Sunderland
View predictions

Tottenham vs Wolves
View predictions

Aston Villa vs Fulham
View predictions

Newcastle vs Arsenal
View predictions

Everton vs West Ham
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Betis v Nottingham Forest: Ange can enjoy Forest's big night

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer