Reds top of league and in three cups

50/1 51.00 to win domestic treble

80/1 81.00 to take all four for first time

Premier League leaders Liverpool are 80/181.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win an historic quadruple after they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup to reach round four.

Jurgen Klopp's team are enjoying a brilliant return to form in 2023/24 and look like the team to beat heading into the second-half of the campaign.

They are three points clear of second placed Aston Villa in the league and five ahead of holders Manchester City who have played a game fewer.

▪️ Top of the Premier League

▪️ In the Europa League knockouts

▪️ Carabao Cup semi-finalists

▪️ FA Cup fourth round



Liverpool are 80/1 to win the quadruple https://t.co/pQGMl1R21b pic.twitter.com/OwYBsjT53k -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 8, 2024

Repeat of cup double is 13/1 14.00

The Reds will be without Mo Salah, who is at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt, potentially until mid-February but Luis Diaz stepped up to score in their 2-0 victory over the Gunners on Sunday.

On Wednesday Jurgen Klopp's team host Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup quarter-final.

The Reds are 5/61.84 to win the tournament, 5/16.00 to win the FA Cup or you can back the domestic cup double at 13/114.00 - which they achieved two years ago - in the Liverpool trophies market.

Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup treble is 50/1 51.00

Liverpool last won the Premier League title in 2019/20 and went close in 2021/22 when Manchester City, the current holders, pipped them on the final day of the season.

City are 4/51.80 favourites to win the league this season, with Liverpool 15/82.88, but if the Reds can continue their form from the first-half of this season they may have what it takes to prevent Pep Guardiola's men from winning it for a fourth consecutive season.

It won't be easy, and Klopp may have to prioritise some competitions over others are the season progresses, but he has shown before that he wants his teams to win every competition they enter.

Some punters have been surprised by the Liverpool's progress. They lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the summer and, while Henderson reportedly wants to rush back to the Premier League, it is unlikely Liverpool would want him. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszkai have settled quickly and given the midfield new dynamism.

There will be those who think 80/181.00 is a generous price for a team that so far have shown they have what it takes to keep challenging on four fronts.

Read about Liverpool's quadruple bid, and get tips for their matches in all four competitions, on Betting.Betfair for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.