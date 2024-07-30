Women's Olympic Football Tips: Leaky French will keep conceding at 15/8

Spain can top group

There's a huge match in Group C on Wednesday when Brazil take on the table toppers Spain. The Brazilians are third in the group, having lost 2-1 to Japan, after conceding two goals in added time. Brazil are ranked first amongst the third-placed teams, but that could change if they were to lose this match.

The World Cup holders Spain have won both of their games and need just a point to ensure that they win the group. Combine Spain double chance with both teams to score at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spain double chance and both teams to score SBK 1/1

Following their smash and grab win against Brazil, the Japanese will be looking for another victory to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria are still in with a chance of doing likewise, with a win of their own, despite having lost their first two matches. With the Africans having yet to score in the tournament, that possibility seems unlikely. Back a Japan win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Japan to beat Nigeria and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

Zambia must bounce back from the disappointment of being 5-2 up against Australia and still losing the match, with the Matildas having somehow recovered to win 6-5.

Germany will surely be confident of bouncing back themselves, against opponents that have now conceded eleven goals in two games. They were defeated 4-1 by USA in their last match, but are still second in Group B and should claim another victory. Germany are 10/111.91 to win both halves.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to win both halves against Zambia SBK 10/11

USA are already through to the quarter-finals and barring a very heavy defeat, will win Group B. That gives Emma Hayes an opportunity to rotate, having picked the same side in the first two games.

Australia looked to be heading out of the Olympics until pulling off that remarkable comeback against Zambia. Another surprise result could be too much to ask, considering how many goals the Aussies are conceding. A USA win and over 2.5 goals is 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back USA to beat Australia and over 2.5 goals SBK 13/10

Canada need a third straight victory, as they look to overcome the six-point deduction in Group A for the drone spying scandal, which cost manager Bev Priestman her job. They have already beaten New Zealand and France, scoring a winning goal in the 102nd minute against the hosts, to claim a 2-1 win.

Colombia are top of Group A on goal difference, having won their second game 2-0 against New Zealand. Despite that result, it is Canada that start as favourites. The defending gold medallists would seem to have the momentum and can be backed to win at 17/20.

Recommended Bet Back Canada to beat Colombia SBK 17/20

France will not want to suffer the humiliation of an early exit from the Olympic tournament that they are hosting. They are still in a strong position in second place in Group A, but a concern will be that they have now conceded four times across two games.

New Zealand have lost twice and now need a big victory to stand any chance of making the quarter-finals. Though that seems unlikely, they might steal a goal. Back a France win and both teams to score at 15/82.88.