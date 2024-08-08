Women's Olympic Football Tips: Hayes' USA can win gold in extra-time at 8/1

USA can claim third extra-time win at big odds

Friday's bronze medal match in Lyon sees the World Cup holders Spain take on Germany to decide who finishes third.

Of the two, it is unsurprisingly Spain that will be most disappointed to be involved in this match. Germany were the outsiders in their semi-final against USA, but Spain were expected to progress against Brazil.

Instead, Spain suffered a 4-2 defeat. Going behind when Irene Paredes scored an own goal after just six minutes, Spain were 2-0 down at the break and the game was effectively over as a contest when Brazil scored a third in the 72nd minute.

After Spain beat Brazil 2-0 during the group stage, this was a surprise result. The signs were perhaps there that Spain were beginning to unravel during the quarter-finals, when they had to score two late goals to rescue a draw against Colombia, before winning on penalties.

Now they must pick themselves back up against a German side that played beyond the 90 minutes in their semi-final against USA. The Americans won 1-0 thanks to an extra-time strike from Sophia Smith, in a scrappy game that could have seen more goals if not for the fine performances from the keepers.

Despite having less possession, Germany still managed to take 15 shots, of which seven were on target. Injuries to star forwards Alexandra Popp and Lea Schuller proved to be decisive.

Both players are doubts for Friday's game, but on the semi-final showings of the two teams, the Germans look like they're being underrated here. Back Germany to win bronze with a victory within regular time at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Spain SBK 13/5

Two familiar rivals meet in the final of the women's Olympic football tournament, as Brazil clash with USA at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Of the seven women's football competitions that have been held at the Olympics, the USA have won four, with their last gold medal coming in the 2012 games in London. Two of their four victories have seen them defeat Brazil in the final.

The Brazilians have yet to win gold in the women's football, but they now have the chance. After losing twice in the group stage and making the quarter-finals as a third-placed qualifier, they have beaten the hosts France and then Spain.

Brazil's high pressing game forced the Spanish into mistakes and after an own goal had given them the lead, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Kerolin added to the scoreline in a 4-2 victory. Despite only having 23.7% of the ball against Spain, the Brazilians managed 18 shots, with seven on target. Their manager Arthur Elias now has the option of bringing Marta back into the team, after his captain served a two-match suspension.

This looks likely to be another game in which Brazil have less of the possession. USA have adopted a slow, patient build up under Emma Hayes and proved adept at keeping hold of the ball.

From a defensive perspective, this has worked very well, with USA only conceding twice in five games and keeping clean sheets in the knockout rounds against Japan and Germany. Yet they have failed to score within regular time in their last two games, which have both gone into extra-time.

USA have shown sides of tiredness, with Hayes largely sticking to the same lineup. It promises to be a fascinating encounter, but with the consistency they have shown, you have to favour the Americans. Another USA win in extra time can be backed at big odds of 8/19.00.