Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back USA win against Germany at 10/3

New Zealand and Colombia both lost their opening matches in Group A and are looking to put points on the board. The All Whites are now without a win in five games (D2 L3), after their 2-1 defeat to Canada.

Colombia have lost their last two games, following their 3-2 defeat by the hosts France in their Olympic opener. With these teams needing a positive result, both teams to score looks overpriced at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back both New Zealand and Colombia to score SBK 6/5

Japan were ahead in their game against Spain, but eventually lost 2-1. Now they have another tough fixture against Brazil, with elimination looming if they lose.

Brazil beat Nigeria 1-0, which means that they have won their last three games since drawing 1-1 with Japan back in April, before winning a penalty shootout in the SheBelieves Cup. Combine Brazil double chance with both teams to score at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Brazil double chance against Japan and both teams to score SBK 11/8

Australia were beaten 3-0 by Germany in their opening game in Group B, while Zambia were defeated by the same scoreline against USA. Neither side can afford to lose this one if they want to make the knockout stages.

Though Australia are lacking firepower without the injured Sam Kerr, they should have enough quality to win this one. Back a Matildas victory and under 3.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Australia to beat Zambia and under 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

The World Cup winners Spain fought back after being a goal down against Japan to claim a 2-1 victory. Another win will be enough to book their place in the knockout stage, but though they are favoured, Nigeria are unlikely to make it easy.

Nigeria restricted Brazil to a 1-0 victory, having kept clean sheets in each of their previous four games. A Spain win and under 2.5 goals is 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to beat Nigeria and under 2.5 goals SBK 11/4

With USA and Germany both winning their first games by a 3-0 scoreline, this game could decide who tops Group B. It is the Americans that are favoured, coming into this game off the back of a ten match unbeaten run (W7 D3).

Germany have scored 23 goals in their nine games in 2024, so they are unlikely to go down without a fight. Back a USA win and both teams to score at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back USA to beat Germany and both teams to score SBK 10/3

The pick of Sunday's fixtures sees the hosts France take on the defending gold medallists Canada. Both kicked off their campaign with victories, but it was France who were the most comfortable. They were 3-0 up against Colombia, before conceding twice in a 3-2 victory.

Canada had to fight back after going a goal down in their 2-1 win against New Zealand. With this game seeming certain to be competitive, both teams to score looks overpriced at 1/12.00.