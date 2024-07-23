Men's Olympics Football Tips: Back Thierry Henry's France at over 2/1

Hosts France will claim opening victory

Mascherano's men have the experience to win

Spain can build on Euros success

Spain were the silver medalists at the last Olympics. They have called up Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez, who were both part of Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad, while Barcelona's 17-year old defender Pau Cubarsi already has three senior caps.

Their opponents in this Group C clash are an Uzbekistan side captained by the 29-year-old Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov. Backing Spain to win half-time/full-time at 8/111.73 seems a safe opening bet.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to beat Uzbekistan HT/FT SBK 8/11

Argentina are managed by Javier Mascherano, who was a gold medalist in the 2004 and 2008 games. Argentina have also gone for experience with their overage players, naming Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez, despite both having only just won the Copa America this month.

Morocco will be hoping to qualify from Group B, having reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. PSG's Achraf Hakimi has been named as an overage player and this promises to be competitive. An Argentina win and both teams to score is 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Argentina to beat Morocco and both teams to score SBK 11/4

Egypt are expected to win this Group C game. A young squad have been injected with the nous of the former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has won 101 senior caps.

Dominican's squad is packed with Spanish-born LaLiga youngsters, but we have to back Egypt to claim a victory. Go for an Egyptian win and over 3.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Egypt to beat Dominican Republic and over 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

Over in Group A, this game between Guinea and New Zealand already looks an important one, with the hosts France and USA being the other opponents. Guinea are the favourites, with their side having the strong midfield options of Naby Keita and Amadou Diawara.

New Zealand lack such experienced figures and were beaten 3-1 by Uzbekistan in a recent friendly. Back Guinea to win to nil at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Guinea to win to nil against New Zealand SBK 6/4

Ukraine warmed up for this Group B game with draws against Egypt and Paraguay. They have named a young squad, without any hugely experienced players, so it is a little surprise to see them shortly priced to win.

In contrast, Iraq have named the 28-year-old striker Aymen Hussein in their squad, who has scored 27 times at senior level. This promises to be more competitive than the odds suggest and both teams to score can be backed at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back both Iraq and Ukraine to score SBK 11/10

Group D looks like the most open of the groups, with Japan and Paraguay the favourites to progress. The Japanese made the semi-finals last time out and lost to Mexico in the bronze medal game. They look like they will be strong once again, having beaten USA 2-0 and drawn 1-1 with France in their warm up games.

The 73-year-old Paraguay coach Carlos Jara Saguier was in charge when the nation won silver at the 2004 Olympics. They were beaten 4-1 in a friendly by France, which suggests that Japan could have too much for them in this one. Back a Japanese win at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Japan to beat Paraguay SBK 10/11

The main event on Wednesday sees the hosts France take on USA in Group A. Managed by Thierry Henry, the French have included Loic Bade, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Alexandre Lacazette as overage players. Their squad also includes a host of highly-rated youngsters, which includes Desire Doue and the new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise.

USA have a chance of qualifying from this group, but this is a tough opener, even if these sides did draw 2-2 in March. A France win and both teams to score is 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat USA and both teams to score SBK 21/10

There will be huge pressure on all Israeli athletes at these games due to the situation in Palestine. They are likely to get a frosty reception at the Parc des Princes and are in poor form since qualifying with a semi-final appearance at the U21 European Championships.

Mali have put their faith in young talent, with Wolves' Boubacar Traore a familiar name from the Premier League. In what should be difficult circumstances for Israel, Mali are 5/42.25 to win.

Recommended Bet Back Mali to beat Israel SBK 5/4

