Ex-Gers player Muscat favourite

Is Ibrox right fit for Potter?

Bielsa and Gattuso among outsiders

Monday October 2 - 16:00

Alkmaar boss new favourite

Pascal Jansen made an extraordinary entry into the Betfair Sportsbook's next Rangers manager market on Monday afternoon and immediately became the favourite.

The AZ Alkmaar boss, 50, went in at 2/12.94 favourite for the Ibrox hotseat before drifing to 5/23.50.

At his current price, Jansen is still the joint-favourite with Kevin Muscat who was leading the betting from Graham Potter this morning.

Jansen has been in charge of the Eredivisie side since 2020 and was quoted today as being keen on talks with the Scottish giants.

His side are currently second in the Dutch top flight after seven games.

Michael Beale was sacked by Rangers after 10 months in charge on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen.

Rangers' next match is away to Aris Limassol of Cyprus in the Europa League on Thursday.

Monday October 2 - 12:00

Muscat and Potter are frontrunners

Ex-Rangers player Kevin Muscat 5/23.50 is the favourite to become their next manager but Graham Potter is not far behind at 4/14.80 in the Betfair Sportsbook market.

Australian Muscat is currently in charge of Yokohama while Potter has not worked since leaving Chelsea in the spring.

Appointing the ex-Brighton manager would be a coup for the Scottish club who sacked Michael Beale on Sunday after their defeat to Aberdeen.

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership, seven points behind leaders Celtic and [4.4] on the Betfair Exchange to win the league.

Marsch and Warnock in the Ibrox betting mix

For different reasons, the sight of Jesse Marsch and Neil Warnock prominent in the Sportsbook market is unlikely to cheer up Rangers fans.

Marsch 7/17.80 was an unpopular figure during his ill-fated reign at Leeds United while Warnock 7/17.80 is 74 and would be seen as a caretaker appointment if he were to swap the golf course for Glasgow.

Kjetil Knutsen 8/18.80 has impressed as manager of Norweigan club Bodo Glimt and been linked with a few UK roles. He would be an interesting option if Rangers go for somebody who is yet to manage on these shores.

Marcelo Bielsa 17/29.40 and Ralph Hasenhuttl 10/111.00 would be excellent appointments but whether Rangers can tempt them is another matter.

Derek McInnes 10/111.00 knows all about the Scottish Premiership, as manager of Kilmarnock and, for eight years prior to that, at Aberdeen.

Ex-Rangers player Gennaro Gattuso, who has managed in Serie A, is 12/113.00 and could be counted on to get the players fired up.