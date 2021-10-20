Who will be next Newcastle manager? Fonseca the favourite on Betfair as club sack Bruce

Paulo Fonseca is the 1.51/2 favourite to be named next Newcastle manager following Steve Bruce's sacking this morning.

Previously unconsidered for the role, Fonseca has been as big as 51.050/1 and was 10.09/1 yesterday afternoon. He was mentioned on this blog at 34.033/1 only last week.

The Portuguese manager has been out of work since leaving Roma earlier this year and nearly joined Tottenham during the team's long summer search for a Jose Mourinho replacement.

Fonseca impressed during his time at Braga, winning the cup in Portgual, to earn a successful spell at Shakhtar Donetsk where he won the double in every season at the helm.

He managed to get Roma to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021, only to suffer a an aggregate 8-5 defeat over two legs.

Fonseca came within a whisker of managing in the Premier League earlier this year - he was backed in to 1.021/50 when Spurs looked to have finally found their man, only for the club to pull the plug at the last minute. Betting is available on the Betfair Exchange where Fonseca is 1.68/13 to back.

Other contenders include Lucien Favre and Eddie Howe, who can be backed at 6.05/1 and 7.06/1. Premier League legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrardare long shots at 12.011/1 and 17.016/1.