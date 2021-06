Spurs Next Manager Betting: Four men backed at odds-on as painful hunt goes on

Another incredible day in Spurs' search for a new manager saw two men trade at odds-on only to be ruled out of the running.

Fonseca falls at final hurdle

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca had looked the next man in for some time - he was backed at 1.021/50 on the Betfair Exchange - only for Tottenham to cancel the move due to 'fiscal reasons' on Thursday. Those are believed to be tax breaks that Fonseca received in Italy that he wouldn't get in the UK. Fonseca is currently 10.09/1 to back.

Incredible Tottenham again. There are huge fiscal problems to complete the appointment of Fonseca as new manager despite verbal agreement completed and contract set to be signed, as reported on @SkySport @DiMarzio. #THFC



That's why Fonseca has NOT signed yet with Spurs. ? Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

So Gattuso goes odds-on...

With new Director of Football Fabio Patrici leading the hunt, the club swiftly turned to another former Serie A manager in Gennaro Gattuso. Having been in charge at Milan and Napoli, Gattuso was due to manage Fiorentina next season but left the club due to a row over transfers. With the 43-year-old Italian free and available, Betfair customers seized on him and Gattuso was backed in to 1.454/9 to get the job.

But a backlash from Spurs fans on Twitter over past homophobic and sexist quotes from Gattuso looks to have rapidly cooled the club's enthusiasm for the former international and he is currently 60.059/1 to back in the Exchange betting.

EXCL: Tottenham have decided against appointing Gennaro Gattuso to their vacant managerial position. Conversations were held with the 43yo after his surprise Fiorentina exit but he will not be getting the Spurs job. Search continues @TheAthleticUK #THFC https://t.co/Gcl6D2PrW4 ? David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 18, 2021

Four men trade at odds-on

Four men have now been backed at odds-on in one of the longest running managerial hunts in Premier League history. Antonio Conte was seemingly on the cusp of signing and touched 1.11/10 while former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was reportedly keen to return to London, hit 1.748/11.

Some familiar names are back at the top of the betting with 7.06/1 Roberto Martinez, 9.89/1 Erik Ten Haag, 11.010/1 Graham Potter among the shortest prices in a fast-moving market. Whether any of the established names in the market will fancy being Spurs' fifth or sixth choices is a question worth asking.

And with Patrici leading the charge it wouldn't surprise were another new name to leap out of the betting.

But the question is will Spurs actually sign their man or will another come close without taking charge?