Next West Ham Manager: Lopetegui 2/1 favourite to succeed Moyes

Moyes set to leave in summer at contract's end

Julen Lopetegui is the 2/13.00 to succeed David Moyes as West Ham manager this summer after reports that the club have held talks with the Spaniard.

The former-Real Madrid and Spain boss is said to have impressed the hierarchy at the east London club and wants the job. He has been out of work since leaving Wolves in summer 2023.

Potter 3/1, O'Neil 7/1, Amorim and Carrick 8/1

Moyes is out of contract at the end of the season and, with West Ham winning just one in their last eight matches in all competitions, is expected to leave. He has been in charge since 2019 and steered the club to Europa Conference League glory last season but the owners believe they need new management.

Lopetegui reportedly fits the bill, although some in the club could prefer a younger manager and may be alarmed at his sudden departure from Wolves on the eve of the season.

If so, alternatives to the 57-year-old include Graham Potter. He is 3/14.00 and has spent this season out of the game after a bruising seven-month spell in charge of Chelsea in 2022/23.

Potter previously managed Brighton where he took the club from relegation candidates to contenders for the Premier League's top six.

Gary O'Neil, who succeeded Lopetegui at Wolves and has impressed this season, is 7/18.00 to swap Molineux for the London Stadium.

Ruben Amorim, who manages Sporting Lisbon and has been linked to the Liverpool job, is 8/19.00 - the same price as Middlesbrough manager and ex-West Ham player Michael Carrick.

One thing looks almost certain - the end of an era is approaching at West Ham and a new manager will be in the dugout and tasked with taking them to greater heights next season.