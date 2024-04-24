Opta Player of the Match: How does the new Betfair football market work?

Bet on Opta Player of the Match on Betfair

The Opta Player of the Match market allows you to be on which player you believe is a good bet to get the most Opta points in the game.

There were already countless ways to bet on the players with Betfair Sportsbook's #OddsOnThat markets, a player's foul count, shots on target, goals and more, but this one is all about putting your money on a player who will score highly by a points system that's run by Opta - the leading source of stats in the game.

How Opta give players points

Opta Points evaluates a player's overall contribution to a match.

Positive actions, such as goals, passes and tackles, add to a player's score.

Negative actions, such as cards, own goals and goals conceded, will reduce a player's points total.

Scoring a goal is worth 10 points - more than anything else - while at the opposite end of the scale, a goalkeeper loses six points for every goal they concede and any player who receives a red card is deducted five points.

You can find out exactly how points are awarded and deducted in detail here but for now here's a brief rundown of the key metrics in the Opta Points system:

How players win Opta points

Scoring a goal - 10pts

Shots on Target - 4

Shots off target - 2

Assist - 6pts

Passes - 0.2

Tackles - 2

Interceptions - 2

Fouls won - 1

Goalkeeper saves penalty - 5pts

Winning a penalty - 4pts

How players lose Opta points

Goalkeeper concedes goal -5pts

Red card -5pts

Yellow card -2pts

Foul conceded -1pt

Offside -1pt

Everton v Liverpool Opta POTM

So, how will that translate in tonight's Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool? Looking at the players at the top of the market, Alexis Mac Allister is the 4/15.00 favourite to win the award, slightly ahead of Mohamed Salah 9/25.50 and Virgil van Dijk 6/17.00.

Trent Alexander Arnold 8/19.00 - who finished second to Cody Gakpo in Liverpool's last match with Fulham - is back in the starting XI and could be a sound option, whilst Luis Diaz looks set to retain his place once again and can be backed at 11/112.00.

Everton's most likely winner according to the odds is Dwight McNeil, who finished top of the tree against Forest at the weekend, and he can be backed to make the difference here at 33/134.00.

*please note, this market is settled from Opta's own website and rankings, and not related to who is selected for the Player of the Match award via broadcasters, pundits or sponsors.