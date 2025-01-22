Next Real Madrid Manager: Alonso 7/20 to succeed Ancelotti this summer

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Xabi Alonso is the favourite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti whose glorious second reign as Real Madrid manager will reportedly end this summer.

It is said that the Italian, who has steered Los Blancos to two Champions League title since returning as manager at the Bernabeu in 2021, has told his players he is off in the summer.

Madrid still have plenty to play for this season and are [6/1] to retain the Champions League which returns tonight.

Whatever happens in the second-half of this season, Ancelotti's successor will have a tough act to follow.

Is 7/20 Alonso the man for Madrid?

Alonso played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014 and was part of the team that won the Champions League in '14 under Ancelotti.

The 41-year-old made his name as a manager with Bayer Leverkusen, steering them to the Bundesliga title last season and a Europa League final.

He was the early favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager before they appointed Arne Slot. Should bettors be wary of backing him this time then? He was wise to stay at Leverkusen but the lure of Madrid could be too much for the Spaniard.

Madrid like to appoint former-players, having previously won three consecutive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane.

That's one reason why the next four candidates in the market are former-Madrid players. Santiago Solari and Raul are both 11/112.00. The former endured a miserably short stint as Madrid boss in 2018/19 which last just five months. The latter is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla - the club's reserves.

Anyone who thinks Zidane could return for a third stint as Bernabeu boss can backed him at 14/115.00.

Alvaro Arbeloa 12/113.00 is currently the head coach of Real Madrid Juvenil A, having previously played for the club.